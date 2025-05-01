Minnesota-Based Saint Therese Acquires the Belvedere Senior Community in Westlake, Ohio

Marks second acquisition in Northeast Ohio; name will change to Saint Therese of Westlake

Aging care and services leader Saint Therese today announced it is acquiring The Belvedere of Heritage Retirement Communities of Westlake, Ohio. The transition of ownership is expected to occur on May 1, 2025. This marks Saint Therese's second acquisition in Northeast Ohio in the past six months , following its 2024 purchase of St. Mary of the Woods in Avon last December, and its third overall in two years, including the 2023 acquisition of IHM Senior Living in Monroe, Michigan.

The Belvedere has 33 apartments of assisted living and secure memory care and is located just four miles east of St. Mary of the Woods. It currently has 36 employees, all of whom Saint Therese intends to hire. The Belvedere was most recently owned by Heritage Retirement Communities.

"This acquisition represents our commitment and dedication to the Ohio market and to grow Saint Therese's presence and impact with other mission and values-aligned communities," said Craig Abbott, president & CEO of Saint Therese. "Belvedere residents will have access to award-winning transitional and long-term care at St. Mary of the Woods. In turn, residents of St. Mary of the Woods will now have the option of a Saint Therese memory care community at The Belvedere."

Saint Therese will change the name of The Belvedere to Saint Therese of Westlake to reflect its integration into the organization and alignment with the Saint Therese brand.

About Saint Therese: Minnesota-based Saint Therese was founded in 1964 and prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors. It has locations and services in Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, Corcoran, Shoreview (all Minnesota), IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe, Mich., St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, Ohio, and The Belvedere in Westlake, Ohio. Most communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care. Saint Therese at St. Odilia in Shoreview specializes in hospice and palliative care. Ascend Rehabilitation provides rehabilitation therapy, health and wellness services. Saint Therese is a nonprofit, 501©(3) senior care organization.

