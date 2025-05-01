Capacitor Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering to Raise Gross Proceeds of up to $3M CAD for the Blue River Tantalum & Niobium Project, BC

Capacitor Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Capacitor") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 60,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN$3,000,000 (the Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share, if exercised within the initial 12 months of the term of the Warrant, and at a price of $0.20 if exercised during the subsequent 12 months.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the ongoing development of the Blue River Tantalum and Niobium Project wholly owned by Capacitor Metals. The Company intends to underwrite a pilot plant metallurgical operation to produce tantalum and niobium final products and to complete an economic update on the project. In addition, the Company is moving forward with its intention to become a "reporting issuer" in Canada and is developing and considering plans with respect to this objective. Should the Company succeed in becoming a "reporting issuer" in the future, and subject to compliance with all applicable securities laws, this should provide greater liquidity and flexibility to our shareholders, such as Commerce Resources Corp. who received 20,000,000 Shares in 2024 pursuant to our acquisition of the Blue River Tantalum and Niobium Project from Commerce, to enable them to distribute such securities..

About Capacitor Metals Corp.

Capacitor Metals Corp. is focused on the development of the Upper Fir Tantalum & Niobium Deposit on the company's Blue River Tantalum-Niobium project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is positioning itself to be one of the lowest cost, ethically sourced tantalum-niobium producers globally.

The Upper Fir Tantalum & Niobium Deposit has a significant historical indicated resource of 9.6M kg contained tantalum and 77.8M kg contained niobium plus an historical inferred resource of 1.0M kg contained tantalum and 9.6M kg contained niobium. The Deposit is advanced with $34M CAD of work completed, including 271 drill holes totaling over 59,000 meters drilled, a historical Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") released, community consultations, and preliminary metallurgical and environmental work.

The Blue River Property is a fully serviced site in mining-friendly British Columbia, Canada with excellent infrastructure close at hand, including rail, paved road, water, and power adjacent to project site.

The Blue River Property contains three known deposits of tantalum and niobium and an additional 20+ known exploration targets.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding future events. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the unit offering and the proposed use of proceeds; statements regarding the Company's intention to become a "reporting issuer" in a jurisdiction in Canada; statements that the Company is specifically focused on the development of its Blue River tantalum and niobium deposit in British Columbia; and statements that the Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost, ethically sourced tantalum-niobium producers globally.

It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially may include misinterpretation of data; that we may not be able to get equipment or labour as we need it; that the unit offering may not close, or that we may not be able to raise sufficient funds to complete our intended exploration and development; that any applications to drill may be denied; that weather, logistical problems or hazards may prevent us from exploration; that equipment may not work as well as expected; that analysis of data may not be possible accurately and at depth; that results which we or others have found in any particular location are not necessarily indicative of larger areas of our properties; that we may not complete environmental programs in a timely manner or at all; that market prices for tantalum & niobium may not justify commercial production costs; and that despite encouraging data there may be no commercially exploitable mineralization on our properties.

