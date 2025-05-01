Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Ammunition, the award-winning full-funnel advertising agency behind some of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S., is officially launching its new venture initiative: Ammunition Ventures. This bold new platform is designed to support early-stage companies beyond funding-it's built to help founders launch, grow, and win. Through Ammunition Ventures, the agency will provide a hybrid model of capital investment and high-impact services-with a total package of up to $500,000 in combined cash and brand-building firepower-in exchange for equity.

"We're not trying to be just another investor," said Jeremy Heilpern, Founder and CEO of Ammunition. "We're bringing creative firepower, go-to-market experience, and capital to the table-because we know what it's like to build from the ground up, and we're here to make it easier for the next wave of founders."

Ammunition Ventures consists of two distinct tracks-designed to support different types of early-stage innovators with tailored resources:

The Venture Track is built for startups ready to bring new products or services to market. These partners receive early capital, strategic guidance, brand development, and a full-funnel go-to-market plan.

The Studio Track is tailored for creative firms, media ventures, and emerging agencies. These companies gain access to Ammunition's operational expertise, positioning strategy, business development support, and creative infrastructure to accelerate growth.

Each engagement is customized, with the mix of cash and services explicitly shaped around the founder's needs and the opportunity. In every case, Ammunition Ventures operates with an equity-based model to ensure long-term alignment and shared success.

Fueled by consistent growth since its founding in 2017, Ammunition has quickly established itself as a leading agency recognized by top industry publications. Adweek named it a Fastest Growing Agency; Inc. Magazine listed it on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Regional Southeast; the Atlanta Business Chronicle awarded it four Pacesetter awards; and the Financial Times recently honored the agency as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. The agency's momentum is backed by over 50% year-over-year growth for three consecutive years, a 70% revenue increase in 2023, and 100% client retention in 2025-solidifying its position as a proven force in both B2B and B2C marketing across diverse categories. Now, through Ammunition Ventures, the agency is leveraging its momentum to support founders with the capital, creativity, and connections they need to go from idea to impact.



Interested startups and creative ventures can visit www.ammunition.ventures to learn more and apply.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-funnel advertising agency headquartered in Atlanta, GA, known for building brands that move markets. From strategic planning and Emmy-winning creative to media, CRM, and digital transformation, Ammunition delivers high-performance marketing for brands with complex paths to purchase. The agency is privately held and a proud member of Worldwide Partners and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's). For more, visit www.ammunition.agency.

