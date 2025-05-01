Former Global CTO for Life Sciences at Snowflake to Lead Vespa's Expansion into the Sector

Vespa.ai, the platform for large-scale, real-time AI applications powered by big data, today announced the appointment of Harini Gopalakrishnan as General Manager of Health Life Sciences. Gopalakrishnan, formerly Global CTO for Life Sciences at Snowflake, will spearhead Vespa's strategic initiatives in the sector.

Vespa.ai provides the infrastructure to build and deploy AI-driven applications for search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), offering precise, real-time access to large language models (LLMs). In Health and Life Sciences, this capability enables teams to search, connect, and extract insight from complex multimodal data, accelerating research, clinical decision-making, and commercial innovation.

Harini Gopalakrishnan, GM Health Life Sciences, Vespa.ai: "AI's success in life sciences depends on unlocking insights across vast data, where one navigates a complex ecosystem of multi-modal data, from omics, protein structures to 3D medical images, from vast scientific literature to internal marketing, regulatory, and compliance documents. Robust agentic RAG applications need sophisticated search engines on your data foundations, optimizing for cost, performance, and quality. Vespa delivers the platform to make this possible, combining high-quality retrieval and ranking across unstructured modalities with enterprise-grade scalability performance. The future of drug discovery, clinical advancement commercialization demands these next-generation search capabilities purpose-built for a regulated and scientific industry."

Jon Bratseth, CEO and Founder, Vespa. "AI impact depends on understanding the unique challenges of each industry. Vespa is investing in industry-focused strategies to ensure our platform delivers real value in domains like Health Life Sciences. No other AI platform matches our ability to meet this sector's scale, complexity, and latency demands. Harini brings deep expertise and leadership to help us advance our capabilities and better serve the life sciences community."

About Vespa

Vespa.ai is a powerful platform for developing real-time search-based AI applications. Once built, these applications are deployed through Vespa's large-scale, distributed architecture, which efficiently manages data, inference, and logic for applications handling large datasets and high concurrent query rates. Vespa delivers all the building blocks of an AI application, including vector database, hybrid search, retrieval augmented generation (RAG), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and support for large language models (LLM) and vision language models (VLM). It is available as a managed service and open source.

