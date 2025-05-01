Aon plc: Four Interconnected Megatrends Are Driving Global Uncertainty For Business and Society: Aon Report

DUBLIN, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today released its Client Trends 2025 report, which features new insights about the interconnectedness of four megatrends - Trade, Technology, Weather and Workforce - driving complexity, volatility and uncertainty for business and society.

"The megatrends of Trade, Technology, Weather and Workforce are creating unprecedented challenges for business leaders, who risk decision paralysis when urgent action is needed," said Greg Case, president and CEO of Aon. "The interconnectedness of these trends means that leaders need access to integrated data and analytics, capabilities and expertise to effectively respond to increasingly linked risk and people issues."

Aon's Client Trends 2025 report draws on the firm's Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise to offer a fresh perspective on how these trends intersect and impact decision making. The analysis looks at specific connection points between the trends, including with:

Trade and Technology: The intersection of Technology and Trade are fuelling innovation that will deliver much-needed efficiencies in global supply chains. However, with new technology comes significant risks that must be properly managed. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a vital role in helping move global trade through increasingly complex regulatory challenges, trade laws, privacy regulations and threats from cyber attacks and potential global trade wars.





Technology and Workforce: The integration of AI within human resources functions is reshaping job roles and skill requirements across industries. Organizations are increasingly utilizing AI to optimize processes like talent acquisition and employee engagement. This shift not only enhances efficiency but focuses on upskilling employees to work alongside AI. As companies work to capitalize upon this transformation, are evolving their workforce with the necessary technical and maintaining critical human oversight to drive innovation and effective decision-making.





Weather and Workforce: Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and costly. According to Aon's 2025 Climate and Catastrophe Insight report, global economic losses in 2024 amounted to $368 billion. At the same time, employers are more concerned than ever about employee wellbeing, retention and productivity. Employees who work outside face health risks from heatwaves, air quality implications from wildfires and more. Not only can weather events affect employee's physical health, their emotional and financial wellbeing may also be at risk.





Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and costly. According to Aon's 2025 Climate and Catastrophe Insight report, global economic losses in 2024 amounted to $368 billion. At the same time, employers are more concerned than ever about employee wellbeing, retention and productivity. Employees who work outside face health risks from heatwaves, air quality implications from wildfires and more. Not only can weather events affect employee's physical health, their emotional and financial wellbeing may also be at risk. Weather and Trade: The effects of climate volatility on global trade is another growing risk. This was starkly illustrated by the severe flooding in Spain and its impact on the automotive industry in 2024. Flooding disrupted production and logistics, highlighting the interconnectedness of supply chains and the financial risks posed by extreme weather events. In response, clients are integrating climate risk assessments into their strategic planning and developing diversified supply chains. By understanding and anticipating the impacts of weather-related disruptions, organizations are enhancing their resilience and protecting their trade operations in an increasingly unpredictable environment.

Read Aon's Client Trends 2025 report here.

