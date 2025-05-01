Thomson Reuters Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025:

Good revenue momentum continued in the first quarter Total company revenues up 1% / organic revenues up 6% Organic revenues up 9% for the "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals)

Reaffirmed full year 2025 outlook for all metrics

Increased annual common share dividend by 10% to $2.38, announced in February 2025

Completed SafeSend acquisition to expand tax automation capabilities for approximately $600 million in January 2025

"We have delivered an encouraging start to 2025, underscored by a good financial performance and reaffirmed outlook, building on the momentum of the past year," said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. "We continue to invest heavily in innovation, and believe we are well positioned to help our customers harness the potential of content-driven technology and AI to navigate an increasingly complex and changing world."

Mr. Hasker added, "As we look ahead, we remain committed to taking a balanced capital allocation approach, focusing on delivering sustained value creation through a long-term investment strategy."

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended March 31

Three Months Ended March 31, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS) (unaudited)









IFRS Financial Measures (1) 2025 2024 Change Change at

Constant

Currency Revenues $1,900 $1,885 1 %

Operating profit $563 $557 1 %

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $0.96 $1.06 -9 %

Net cash provided by operating activities $445 $432 4 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)







Revenues $1,900 $1,885 1 % 2 % Adjusted EBITDA $809 $806 0 % 0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.3 % 42.7 % -40bp -80bp Adjusted EPS $1.12 $1.11 1 % 1 % Free cash flow $277 $271 3 %

(1)In addition to results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company uses certain non-IFRS

financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial

Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial

measures, including how they are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Revenues increased 1% due to 2% growth in recurring revenues (76% of total revenues) partly offset by a 1% decline in transactions revenues and a 6% decline in Global Print. Total company revenue growth was negatively impacted by net acquisitions and disposals of 4% and foreign currency of 1%.

Organic revenues increased 6% reflecting 9% growth in recurring revenues, 1% growth in transactions revenues and a 5% decline in Global Print.

The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 9% and collectively comprised 84% of total revenues.

Operating profit increased 1% compared to the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased slightly and the related margin decreased to 42.3% from 42.7% in the prior-year period. Foreign currency had a 40 basis points positive impact on the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Diluted EPS decreased to $0.96 compared to $1.06 in the prior-year period due to higher tax expense and because the prior-year period included currency benefits reflected in other finance income or costs.

Adjusted EPS, which excludes other finance income or costs, as well as other adjustments, was $1.12 per share versus $1.11 per share in the prior-year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $13 million.

Free cash flow increased by $6 million as higher net cash provided by operating activities was largely offset by higher capital expenditures.

Highlights by Customer Segment - Three Months Ended March 31

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended











March 31,

Change



2025 2024

Total Constant

Currency (1) Organic (1)(2) Revenues













Legal Professionals

$693 $721

-4 % -3 % 8 % Corporates

541 507

7 % 7 % 9 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

360 328

10 % 12 % 11 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,594 1,556

2 % 3 % 9 % Reuters News

196 210

-7 % -7 % -7 % Global Print

116 124

-6 % -5 % -5 % Eliminations/Rounding

(6) (5)







Revenues

$1,900 $1,885

1 % 2 % 6 %















Adjusted EBITDA ( 1)













Legal Professionals

$336 $342

-2 % -2 %

Corporates

213 193

10 % 10 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

210 181

17 % 17 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

759 716

6 % 6 %

Reuters News

39 60

-34 % -37 %

Global Print

44 47

-7 % -7 %

Corporate costs

(33) (17)

n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$809 $806

0 % 0 %

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin ( 1)













Legal Professionals

48.4 % 47.4 %

100bp 60bp

Corporates

39.4 % 37.8 %

160bp 100bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

56.7 % 55.0 %

170bp 100bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

47.3 % 45.8 %

150bp 90bp

Reuters News

20.0 % 28.3 %

-830bp -910bp

Global Print

37.8 % 38.2 %

-40bp -70bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.3 % 42.7 %

-40bp -80bp

(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and

other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the company excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue. (2) Computed for revenue growth only. n/a: not applicable

Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth comparisons by customer segment in this news release are at constant currency (which excludes the impact of foreign currency) as Thomson Reuters believes this provides the best basis to measure performance.

Legal Professionals

Revenues decreased 3% due to the impact from the divestiture of FindLaw, which negatively impacted recurring and transactions revenues. Organic revenue growth was 8%.

Recurring revenues decreased 3% (97% of total, increased 8% organic). Organic revenue growth was primarily driven by Westlaw, CoCounsel, Practical Law, CLEAR, and the segment's international businesses.

Transactions revenues decreased 24% (3% of total, decreased 4% organic).

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2% to $336 million.

The margin increased to 48.4% from 47.4% reflecting the divestiture of the FindLaw business and a favorable impact from foreign currency.

Corporates

Revenues increased 7% and organic revenue growth was 9%.

Recurring revenues increased 9% (74% of total, increased 11% organic). Organic revenue growth was primarily driven by Indirect and Direct Tax, Practical Law, Pagero, CLEAR and the segment's international businesses.

Transactions revenues increased 3% (26% of total, increased 5% organic). Organic revenue growth was driven by Confirmation, SurePrep, Indirect Tax, Pagero and the segment's international businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $213 million.

The margin increased to 39.4% from 37.8% primarily reflecting operating leverage on higher revenue growth and timing of certain expenses. Foreign currency, to a lesser extent, also contributed to margin expansion.

Tax & Accounting Professionals

Revenues increased 12%, including the acquisition impact of SafeSend which was reflected in transactions revenues. Organic revenue growth was 11%.

Recurring revenues increased 8% (58% of total, all organic). Organic revenue growth was driven by the segment's Latin America business and its tax products.

Transactions revenues increased 19% (42% of total, increased 15% organic) driven by SurePrep, SafeSend, UltraTax and Confirmation.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $210 million.

The margin increased to 56.7% from 55.0%, primarily reflecting operating leverage on higher revenue growth, and to a lesser extent, a favorable impact from foreign currency.

The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment is the company's most seasonal business with approximately 60% of full-year revenues typically generated in the first and fourth quarters. As a result, the margin performance of this segment has been generally higher in the first and fourth quarters as costs are typically incurred in a more linear fashion throughout the year.

Reuters News

Revenues decreased 7%, all organic. The organic revenue decline primarily reflected generative AI related content licensing revenue included in the prior-year period that was largely transactional in nature, partially offset by higher agency revenues and a contractual price increase from our news agreement with the Data & Analytics business of LSEG.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 34% to $39 million.

The margin decreased to 20.0% from 28.3% primarily due to lower transactions revenues.

Global Print

Revenues decreased 5%, all organic, driven by lower shipment volumes and the migration of customers from Global Print to Westlaw.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% to $44 million.

The margin decreased to 37.8% from 38.2% primarily on lower revenues, offset in part by a favorable impact from foreign currency.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs were $33 million compared to $17 million in the prior-year period. The increase primarily reflected a corporate charge that is not expected to repeat.

2025 Outlook

The company reaffirmed all the metrics within its 2025 outlook it announced on February 6, 2025.

The company's outlook for 2025 in the table below assumes constant currency rates and incorporates the recent SafeSend acquisition and the divestitures of FindLaw and other non-core businesses, but excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during the remainder of the year. Thomson Reuters believes that this type of guidance provides useful insight into the anticipated performance of its businesses.

The company expects its second-quarter 2025 organic revenue growth to be approximately 7% and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 36%.

The company's 2025 outlook is forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties (see "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Risks and Material Assumptions"). In particular, the company continues to operate in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, reflecting ongoing geopolitical risk, uneven economic growth and an evolving interest rate and inflationary backdrop. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment, among other factors, could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook.

Reported Full-Year 2024 Results and Full-Year 2025 Outlook

Total Thomson Reuters FY 2024 Reported FY 2025 Outlook Total Revenue Growth 7 % 3.0 - 3.5% (2) Organic Revenue Growth(1) 7 % 7.0 - 7.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 38.2 % ~39% Corporate Costs $105 million $120 - $130 million Free Cash Flow(1) $1.8 billion ~$1.9 billion Accrued Capex as % of Revenue(1) 8.4 % ~8% Depreciation & Amortization of Computer Software Depreciation & Amortization of Internally Developed Software Amortization of Acquired Software $731 million $584 million $147 million $835 - $855 million $635 - $655 million ~$200 million Interest Expense (P&L) $125 million ~$150 million Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1) 17.6 % ~19% "Big 3" Segments (1) FY 2024 Reported FY 2025 Outlook Total Revenue Growth 8 % ~4% (2) Organic Revenue Growth 9 % ~9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 42.1 % ~43%





(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section below as well as the tables and footnotes appended to this news release for more information. (2) Total revenue growth reflects the impact of the divestitures of FindLaw and other non-core businesses in December 2024.

The information in this section is forward-looking. Actual results, which will include the impact of currency and future acquisitions and dispositions completed during 2025, may differ materially from the company's 2025 outlook. The information in this section should also be read in conjunction with the section below entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Risks and Material Assumptions."

Acquisition

In January 2025, the company acquired cPaperless, LLC (SafeSend) for approximately $600 million. SafeSend is a U.S. based cloud-native provider of technology for tax and accounting professionals. SafeSend automates the "last-mile" of the tax return, including assembly, review, taxpayer e-signature, and delivery. This business is reported in the Tax & Accounting Professionals segment.

Dividends and common shares outstanding

In February 2025, the company announced a 10% or $0.22 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $2.38 per common share, representing the 32nd consecutive year of dividend increases and the fourth consecutive 10% increase. A quarterly dividend of $0.595 per share is payable on June 10, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025.

As of April 29, 2025, Thomson Reuters had approximately 450.5 million common shares outstanding.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Thomson Reuters prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, which include ratios that incorporate one or more non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA (other than at the customer segment level) and the related margin, free cash flow, adjusted earnings and the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS, accrued capital expenditures expressed as a percentage of revenues, net debt and leverage ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA, selected measures excluding the impact of foreign currency, changes in revenues computed on an organic basis as well as all financial measures for the "Big 3" segments.

Thomson Reuters uses these non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position as well as for internal planning purposes and the company's business outlook. Additionally, Thomson Reuters uses non-IFRS measures as the basis for management incentive programs. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the appended tables.

The company's outlook contains various non-IFRS financial measures. The company believes that providing reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures in its outlook would be potentially misleading and not practical due to the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of ongoing operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items may be significant. Consequently, for purposes of its outlook only, the company is unable to reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures because it cannot predict, with reasonable certainty, the impacts of changes in foreign exchange rates which impact (i) the translation of its results reported at average foreign currency rates for the year, and (ii) other finance income or expense related to intercompany financing arrangements. Additionally, the company cannot reasonably predict the occurrence or amount of other operating gains and losses that generally arise from business transactions that the company does not currently anticipate.

ROUNDING

Other than EPS, the company reports its results in millions of U.S. dollars, but computes percentage changes and margins using whole dollars to be more precise. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, MATERIAL RISKS AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements in Mr. Hasker's comments, the "2025 Outlook" section and the company's expectations regarding the impact of its recent acquisition of SafeSend, are forward-looking. The words "will", "expect", "believe", "target", "estimate", "could", "should", "intend", "predict", "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. While the company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making forward-looking statements in this news release, they are not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes and there is no assurance that any of the other events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the company's control and the effects of them can be difficult to predict.

Some of the material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those discussed on pages 16-27 in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's 2024 annual report. These and other risk factors are discussed in materials that Thomson Reuters from time-to-time files with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thomson Reuters' annual and quarterly reports are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company's business outlook is based on information currently available to the company and is based on various external and internal assumptions made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Material assumptions and material risks may cause actual performance to differ from the company's expectations underlying its business outlook. In particular, the global economy has experienced substantial disruption due to concerns regarding economic effects associated with the macroeconomic backdrop and ongoing geopolitical risks. The company's business outlook assumes that uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions will continue to disrupt the economy and cause periods of volatility, however, these conditions may last substantially longer than expected and any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook and affect its results and other expectations. For a discussion of material assumptions and material risks related to the company's 2025 outlook see pages 54-55 of the company's 2024 annual report. The company's annual report was filed with, or furnished to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. SEC and are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company has provided an outlook for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations for the period presented. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release.

Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Income Statement (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 2024 CONTINUING OPERATIONS



Revenues $1,900 $1,885 Operating expenses (1,108) (1,081) Depreciation (27) (28) Amortization of computer software (174) (153) Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets (25) (25) Other operating losses, net (3) (41) Operating profit 563 557 Finance costs, net:



Net interest expense (30) (40) Other finance (costs) income (10) 22 Income before tax and equity method investments 523 539 Share of post-tax losses in equity method investments (6) (8) Tax expense (92) (67) Earnings from continuing operations 425 464 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 9 14 Net earnings $434 $478 Earnings (loss) attributable to:



Common shareholders $434 $481 Non-controlling interests - (3)





Earnings per share:



Basic and diluted earnings per share:



From continuing operations $0.94 $1.03 From discontinued operations 0.02 0.03 Basic and diluted earnings per share $0.96 $1.06





Basic weighted-average common shares 450,289,884 452,126,329 Diluted weighted-average common shares 450,829,350 452,827,063

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

March 31,

December 31, 2025

2024 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $1,371

$1,968 Trade and other receivables 1,055

1,087 Other financial assets 35

35 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 428

400 Current assets 2,889

3,490







Property and equipment, net 375

386 Computer software, net 1,641

1,453 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 3,151

3,134 Goodwill 7,719

7,262 Equity method investments 269

269 Other financial assets 452

442 Other non-current assets 615

625 Deferred tax 1,367

1,376 Total assets $18,478

$18,437







Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Current indebtedness $973

$973 Payables, accruals and provisions 878

1,091 Current tax liabilities 177

197 Deferred revenue 1,016

1,062 Other financial liabilities 115

113 Current liabilities 3,159

3,436







Long-term indebtedness 1,840

1,847 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 665

675 Other financial liabilities 215

232 Deferred tax 303

241 Total liabilities 6,182

6,431







Equity





Capital 3,520

3,498 Retained earnings 9,871

9,699 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,095)

(1,191) Total equity 12,296

12,006 Total liabilities and equity $18,478

$18,437

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in):



Operating activities



Earnings from continuing operations $425 $464 Adjustments for:



Depreciation 27 28 Amortization of computer software 174 153 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 25 25 Share of post-tax losses in equity method investments 6 8 Deferred tax 19 (150) Other 64 48 Changes in working capital and other items (293) (143) Operating cash flows from continuing operations 447 433 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations (2) (1) Net cash provided by operating activities 445 432 Investing activities



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (606) (448) Payments related to disposals of businesses and investments - (4) Proceeds from sales of LSEG shares - 1,244 Capital expenditures (151) (145) Other investing activities 1 - Taxes paid on sales of LSEG shares and disposals of businesses - (16) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (756) 631 Financing activities



Repayments of debt - (48) Net borrowings under short-term loan facilities - 564 Payments of lease principal (17) (15) Repurchases of common shares - (352) Dividends paid on preference shares (1) (1) Dividends paid on common shares (259) (237) Purchase of non-controlling interests - (380) Other financing activities (11) (1) Net cash used in financing activities (288) (470) Translation adjustments 2 (2) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (597) 591 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,968 1,298 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $1,371 $1,889

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2025 2024



2024











Earnings from continuing operations $425 $464



$2,192 Adjustments to remove:









Tax expense (benefit) 92 67



(123) Other finance costs (income) 10 (22)



(45) Net interest expense 30 40



125 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 25 25



91 Amortization of computer software 174 153



618 Depreciation 27 28



113 EBITDA $783 $755



$2,971 Adjustments to remove:









Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments 6 8



(40) Other operating losses (gains), net 3 41



(144) Fair value adjustments* 17 2



(8) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $809 $806



$2,779 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 42.3 % 42.7 %



38.2 %



* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended March 31,

December 31,

2025 2024



2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $445 $432



$2,457 Capital expenditures (151) (145)



(607) Other investing activities 1 -



46 Payments of lease principal (17) (15)



(63) Dividends paid on preference shares (1) (1)



(5) Free cash flow (1) $277 $271



$1,828

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures to Accrued Capital Expenditures (1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

2024 Capital expenditures $607 Remove: IFRS adjustment to cash basis 2 Accrued capital expenditures (1) $609 Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues (1) 8.4 %





(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings (1) Reconciliation of Total Change in Adjusted EPS to Change in Constant Currency (1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended December 31,



2025 2024



2024 Net earnings $434 $478



$2,207 Adjustments to remove:









Fair value adjustments* 17 2



(8) Amortization of acquired computer software 49 38



147 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 25 25



91 Other operating losses (gains), net 3 41



(144) Other finance costs (income) 10 (22)



(45) Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments 6 8



(40) Tax on above items(1) (24) (32)



(9) Tax items impacting comparability(1) 1 (11)



(478) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (9) (14)



(15) Interim period effective tax rate normalization(1) (5) (9)



- Dividends declared on preference shares (1) (1)



(5) Adjusted earnings (1)(2) $506 $503



$1,701 Adjusted EPS (1)(2) $1.12 $1.11





Total change 1 %







Foreign currency 0 %







Constant currency 1 %



















Diluted weighted-average common shares (millions) 450.8 452.8







Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings (1) Year-ended

December 31,

2024 Adjusted earnings $1,701 Plus: Dividends declared on preference shares 5 Plus: Tax expense on adjusted earnings 364 Pre-tax adjusted earnings $2,070



IFRS Tax benefit $(123) Remove tax related to:

Amortization of acquired computer software 33 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 22 Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments (7) Other finance income 19 Other operating gains, net (56) Other items (2) Subtotal - Remove tax benefit on pre-tax items removed from adjusted earnings 9 Remove: Tax items impacting comparability 478 Total - Remove all items impacting comparability 487 Tax expense on adjusted earnings $364 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings 17.6 %



*Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.



(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures. (2) The adjusted earnings impact of non-controlling interests, which was applicable to the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and the year-ended December 31, 2024, was not material.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency (1) and Organic Basis (1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended







March 31,

Change



2025 2024

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic Total Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$693 $721

-4 % -1 % -3 % -11 % 8 % Corporates

541 507

7 % -1 % 7 % -2 % 9 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

360 328

10 % -2 % 12 % 1 % 11 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,594 1,556

2 % -1 % 3 % -6 % 9 % Reuters News

196 210

-7 % 0 % -7 % 0 % -7 % Global Print

116 124

-6 % -1 % -5 % 0 % -5 % Eliminations/Rounding

(6) (5)











Revenues

$1,900 $1,885

1 % -1 % 2 % -4 % 6 %



















Recurring Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$675 $698

-3 % -1 % -3 % -11 % 8 % Corporates

400 370

8 % -1 % 9 % -1 % 11 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

207 199

4 % -3 % 8 % 0 % 8 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,282 1,267

1 % -1 % 2 % -7 % 9 % Reuters News

175 164

6 % -1 % 7 % 0 % 6 % Eliminations/Rounding

(6) (5)











Total Recurring Revenues

$1,451 $1,426

2 % -1 % 3 % -6 % 9 %



















Transactions Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$18 $23

-24 % 0 % -24 % -20 % -4 % Corporates

141 137

3 % -1 % 3 % -2 % 5 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

153 129

18 % -1 % 19 % 4 % 15 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

312 289

8 % 0 % 8 % -2 % 10 % Reuters News

21 46

-54 % 1 % -55 % 0 % -55 % Total Transactions Revenues

$333 $335

-1 % 0 % -1 % -1 % 1 %





Year Ended







December 31,

Change



2024 2023

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic Total Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$2,922 $2,807

4 % 0 % 4 % -3 % 7 % Corporates

1,844 1,620

14 % 0 % 14 % 4 % 10 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

1,165 1,058

10 % -1 % 11 % 1 % 10 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

5,931 5,485

8 % 0 % 8 % 0 % 9 % Reuters News

832 769

8 % 0 % 8 % 2 % 6 % Global Print

519 562

-8 % 0 % -7 % 0 % -7 % Eliminations/Rounding

(24) (22)











Revenues

$7,258 $6,794

7 % 0 % 7 % 0 % 7 %



Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA (1) and Related Margin (1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis (1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended







March 31,

Change



2025 2024

Total Foreign Currency Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA (1)













Legal Professionals

$336 $342

-2 % 0 % -2 % Corporates

213 193

10 % 1 % 10 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

210 181

17 % -1 % 17 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

759 716

6 % 0 % 6 % Reuters News

39 60

-34 % 2 % -37 % Global Print

44 47

-7 % 0 % -7 % Corporate costs

(33) (17)

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA

$809 $806

0 % 0 % 0 %















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)













Legal Professionals

48.4 % 47.4 %

100bp 40bp 60bp Corporates

39.4 % 37.8 %

160bp 60bp 100bp Tax & Accounting Professionals

56.7 % 55.0 %

170bp 70bp 100bp "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

47.3 % 45.8 %

150bp 60bp 90bp Reuters News

20.0 % 28.3 %

-830bp 80bp -910bp Global Print

37.8 % 38.2 %

-40bp 30bp -70bp Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.3 % 42.7 %

-40bp 40bp -80bp

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the company excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue from its IFRS revenues. The charts below reconcile IFRS revenues to revenues used in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Three months ended March 31, 2025

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

Legal Professionals $693 - $693 $336 48.4 %

Corporates 541 - 541 213 39.4 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 360 $10 370 210 56.7 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 1,594 10 1,604 759 47.3 %

Reuters News 196 - 196 39 20.0 %

Global Print 116 - 116 44 37.8 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (6) - (6) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (33) n/a

Consolidated totals $1,900 $10 $1,910 $809 42.3 %





n/a: not applicable

Growth percentages and margins are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Three months ended March 31, 2024

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

Legal Professionals $721 - $721 $342 47.4 %

Corporates 507 $3 510 193 37.8 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 328 - 328 181 55.0 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 1,556 3 1,559 716 45.8 %

Reuters News 210 1 211 60 28.3 %

Global Print 124 - 124 47 38.2 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (5) - (5) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (17) n/a

Consolidated totals $1,885 $4 $1,889 $806 42.7 %





n/a: not applicable

Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding.

Thomson Reuters Corporation "Big 3" Segments and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) and the Related Margins (1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)



Year Ended



December 31,



2024 Adjusted EBITDA (1)



Legal Professionals

$1,302 Corporates

671 Tax & Accounting Professionals

527 "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

2,500 Reuters News

196 Global Print

188 Corporate costs

(105) Adjusted EBITDA

$2,779





"Big 3" Segments Combined (1)



Adjusted EBITDA

$2,500 Revenues, excluding $7 million of fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue

$5,938 Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.1 %





Consolidated (1)



Adjusted EBITDA

$2,779 Revenues, excluding $9 million of fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue

$7,267 Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.2 %





(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Net Debt (1) and Leverage Ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

March 31,

December 31, 2025

2024 Current indebtedness $973

$973 Long-term indebtedness 1,840

1,847 Total debt 2,813

2,820 Swaps 25

21 Total debt after swaps 2,838

2,841 Remove fair value adjustments for hedges 2

5 Total debt after currency hedging arrangements 2,840

2,846 Remove transaction costs, premiums or discounts included in the carrying value of debt 29

22 Add: Lease liabilities (current and non-current) 248

256 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,371)

(1,968) Net debt $1,746

$1,156 Leverage ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA





Adjusted EBITDA $2,782

$2,779 Net debt/adjusted EBITDA 0.6:1

0.4:1





(1) Refer to page 18 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Non-IIFRS Financial Measures Definition Why Useful to the Company and Investors Adjusted EBITDA and the related margin Represents earnings or losses from continuing operations before tax expense or benefit, net interest expense, other finance costs or income, depreciation, amortization of computer software and other identifiable intangible assets, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges and fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue. The related margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Provides a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that the company does not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. Also, represents a measure commonly reported and widely used by investors as a valuation metric, as well as to assess the company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS Net earnings or loss including dividends declared on preference shares but excluding the post-tax impacts of fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets (attributable to other identifiable intangible assets and acquired computer software), other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, other finance costs or income, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability. Acquired intangible assets contribute to the generation of revenues from acquired companies, which are included in the company's computation of adjusted earnings. The post-tax amount of each item is excluded from adjusted earnings based on the specific tax rules and tax rates associated with the nature and jurisdiction of each item. Adjusted EPS is calculated from adjusted earnings using diluted weighted-average shares and does not represent actual earnings or loss per share attributable to shareholders. Provides a more comparable basis to analyze earnings. These measures are commonly used by shareholders to measure performance. Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings Adjusted tax expense divided by pre-tax adjusted earnings. Adjusted tax expense is computed as income tax (benefit) expense plus or minus the income tax impacts of all items impacting adjusted earnings (as described above), and other tax items impacting comparability. In interim periods, the company also makes an adjustment to reflect income taxes based on the estimated full-year effective tax rate. Earnings or losses for interim periods under IFRS reflect income taxes based on the estimated effective tax rates of each of the jurisdictions in which Thomson Reuters operates. The non-IFRS adjustment reallocates estimated full-year income taxes between interim periods but has no effect on full-year income taxes. Provides a basis to analyze the effective tax rate associated with adjusted earnings. The company's effective tax rate computed in accordance with IFRS may be more volatile by quarter because the geographical mix of pre-tax profits and losses in interim periods may be different from that for the full year. Therefore, the company believes that using the expected full-year effective tax rate provides more comparability among interim periods. Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities and other investing activities, less capital expenditures, payments of lease principal and dividends paid on the company's preference shares. Helps assess the company's ability, over the long term, to create value for its shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common dividends, fund share repurchases and acquisitions. Changes before the impact of foreign currency or at "constant currency" The changes in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and the related margin, and adjusted EPS before currency (at constant currency or excluding the effects of currency) are determined by converting the current and equivalent prior period's local currency results using the same foreign currency exchange rate. Provides better comparability of business trends from period to period. Changes in revenues computed on an "organic" basis Represent changes in revenues of the company's existing businesses at constant currency. The metric excludes the distortive impacts of acquisitions and dispositions from not owning the business in both comparable periods. Provides further insight into the performance of the company's existing businesses by excluding distortive impacts and serves as a better measure of the company's ability to grow its business over the long term. Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues Accrued capital expenditures divided by revenues, where accrued capital expenditures include amounts that remain unpaid at the end of the reporting period. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Reflects the basis on which the company manages capital expenditures for internal budgeting purposes. "Big 3" segments The company's combined Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals segments. All measures reported for the "Big 3" segments are non-IFRS financial measures. The "Big 3" segments comprised approximately 80% of revenues and represent the core of the company's business information service product offerings. Net debt and leverage ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA Net debt is total indebtedness (excluding the associated unamortized transaction costs and premiums or discount) plus the currency related fair value of associated hedging instruments, and lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the previous twelve-month period ending with the current fiscal quarter. Provides a commonly used measure of a company's leverage and its ability to pay its debt. Given that the company hedges some of its debt to reduce risk, the company includes hedging instruments as it believes it provides a better measure of the total obligation associated with its outstanding debt. However, because the company intends to hold its debt and related hedges to maturity, the company does not consider the interest components of the associated fair value of hedges in its measurements. The company reduces gross indebtedness by cash and cash equivalents. The company's non-IFRS measure is aligned with the calculation of its internal target and is more conservative than the maximum ratio allowed under the contractual covenants in its credit facility.

Please refer to reconciliations for the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

