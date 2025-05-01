Harley-Davidson, Inc.: Harley-Davidson Delivers First Quarter Financial Results

MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson," "HDI," or the "Company") (NYSE: HOG) today reported first quarter 2025 results.

"Our first quarter results were ahead of our expectations in many areas, while retail sales in the U.S. came in softer than anticipated. We remain focused on navigating the challenging economic and tariff environment, through diligent execution of our cost productivity measures, supply chain mitigation, tight operating expense control and reducing dealer inventory. In addition, we remain committed to driving retail sales through increased marketing initiatives as we enter the riding season," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Results

Delivered diluted EPS of $1.07

HDMC operating income margin of 10.8 percent

HDFS operating income margin of 26.1 percent

Global motorcycle retail sales down 21 percent year-over-year, driven by a volatile macroeconomic environment and overall consumer uncertainty

HDMC revenue down 27 percent year-over-year, primarily due to a planned decrease in motorcycle shipments

Repurchased $87 million of shares (3.4 million shares) on a discretionary basis

First Quarter 2025 Results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results

$ in millions (except EPS) 1st quarter 2025 2024 Change Revenue $1,329 $1,730 -23 % Operating Income $160 $263 -39 % Net Income Attributable to HDI $133 $235 -43 % Diluted EPS $1.07 $1.72 -38 %

Consolidated revenue in the first quarter was down 23 percent, driven largely by an HDMC revenue decrease of 27 percent.

Consolidated operating income in the first quarter was down 39 percent, driven by a decline of 51 percent at HDMC, partially offset by an increase of 19 percent at HDFS. At the LiveWire segment, the operating loss improved by $9 million or 32 percent lower than the prior year's loss. Consolidated operating income margin in the first quarter was 12 percent relative to 15 percent in the first quarter a year ago.

Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) - Results

$ in millions 1st quarter 2025 2024 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 38.6 57.7 -33 % Revenue $1,082 $1,476 -27 % Motorcycles $864 $1,222 -29 % Parts & Accessories $143 $166 -14 % Apparel $57 $64 -11 % Licensing $3 $9 -66 % Other $14 $15 -10 % Gross Margin 29.1 % 31.2 % -2.1 pts. Operating Income $116 $238 -51 % Operating Margin 10.8 % 16.2 % -5.4 pts.

First quarter global motorcycle shipments decreased 33 percent, which was mostly expected but also reflects the softer than expected demand environment. Revenue was down 27 percent driven primarily by the planned decrease in wholesale shipments and unfavorable foreign currency, partially offset by favorable mix and favorable global pricing and net incentives. Parts & Accessories revenue was down 14 percent and Apparel revenue was down 11 percent, due to lower customer traffic at dealer stores.

First quarter gross margin was down 2.1 points due to the negative impact of lower volume on operating leverage, partially offset by favorable pricing. First quarter operating income margin was down 5.4 points due to the factors above, while operating expense was $24 million lower than a year ago.

Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales

Motorcycles (thousands) 1st quarter 2025 2024 Change North America 20.9 27.5 -24 % EMEA 5.2 5.3 -2 % Asia Pacific 4.4 6.0 -28 % Latin America 0.6 0.6 -6 % Worldwide Total 31.0 39.4 -21 %

Global retail motorcycle sales in the first quarter were down 21 percent versus the prior year, reflecting weak demand due to a high interest rate environment and an uncertain economic outlook, which has led to unfavorable consumer confidence. North America retail performance was down 24 percent, while EMEA retail performance was down 2 percent.

APAC retail performance was down 28 percent, with significant weakness in China and Japan. Latin America experienced modest declines in both Mexico and Brazil.

Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) - Results

$ in millions 1st quarter 2025 2024 Change Revenue $245 $249 -2 % Operating Income $64 $54 19 %

HDFS' operating income increased by $10 million in the first quarter or 19 percent. This was due to a lower provision for credit losses and lower operating expenses relative to a year ago, as financing receivables declined modestly. Interest expense in the first quarter was largely flat relative to a year ago. Total quarter ending financing receivables were $7.4 billion, which was down 6 percent versus prior year, due to a decrease in retail loan receivables and commercial finance receivables.

LiveWire - Results

$ in millions 1st quarter 2025 2024 Change Electric Motorcycle Unit Sales 33 117 -72 % Revenue $3 $5 -42 % Operating Loss ($20) ($29) 32 %

LiveWire revenue for the first quarter decreased by 42 percent. The revenue decline was due to lower electric motorcycle unit sales and lower STACYC electric bike sales. LiveWire's operating loss of $20 million in the first quarter includes a $7.3 million reduction in selling, administrative and engineering expense from cost reduction activities taken in 2024.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Other Results - First Quarter 2025

Generated $142 million of cash from operating activities

Effective tax rate was 27 percent

Paid cash dividends of $23 million

Repurchased $87 million of shares (3.4 million shares) on a discretionary basis

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 billion at the end of the quarter

2025 Financial Outlook

Due to the uncertain global tariff situation and macroeconomic conditions, we are withdrawing our full year 2025 financial outlook from February 5, 2025.

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, Inc., the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2025

2024

















HDMC revenue









$ 1,081,505

$ 1,476,106 Gross profit









315,244

461,070 Selling, administrative and engineering expense









198,972

222,625 Operating income from HDMC









116,272

238,445

















LiveWire revenue









2,743

4,704 Gross loss









(1,781)

(3,941) Selling, administrative and engineering expense









18,028

25,300 Operating loss from Livewire









(19,809)

(29,241)

















HDFS revenue









244,961

248,797 HDFS expense









180,925

194,922 Operating income from HDFS









64,036

53,875

















Operating income









160,499

263,079 Other income, net









16,273

20,564 Investment income









8,941

14,404 Interest expense









(7,686)

(7,679) Income before income taxes









178,027

290,368 Income tax provision









47,230

58,135 Net income









$ 130,797

$ 232,233 Less: Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









2,307

2,708 Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc.









$ 133,104

$ 234,941

















Earnings per share:















Basic









$ 1.07

$ 1.73 Diluted









$ 1.07

$ 1.72

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic









123,947

136,109 Diluted









124,724

136,921

















Cash dividends per share:









$ 0.1800

$ 0.1725



LiveWire results presented in the Company's financial statements represent the LiveWire reportable segment as determined in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 280 Segment Reporting which may differ from LiveWire Group, Inc. results.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

























(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2025

2024

2024 ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





1,931,175

1,589,608

1,464,614 Accounts receivable, net





313,334

234,315

305,991 Finance receivables, net





2,286,672

2,031,496

2,523,250 Inventories, net





712,312

745,793

779,575 Restricted cash





150,132

135,661

129,745 Other current assets





253,687

259,764

182,730







5,647,312

4,996,637

5,385,905

















Finance receivables, net





5,112,935

5,256,798

5,382,772 Other long-term assets





1,622,134

1,628,144

1,566,243







$ 12,382,381

$ 11,881,579

$ 12,334,920

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$ 1,105,802

$ 892,678

$ 1,030,320 Short-term deposits, net





178,376

173,099

240,445 Short-term debt





498,500

640,204

938,719 Current portion of long-term debt, net





1,839,100

1,851,513

1,281,840







3,621,778

3,557,494

3,491,324

















Long-term debt, net





4,963,261

4,468,665

4,988,891 Other long-term liabilities





623,652

696,920

518,619

















Shareholders' equity





3,173,690

3,158,500

3,336,086







$ 12,382,381

$ 11,881,579

$ 12,334,920

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2025

2024

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$ 141,534

$ 103,997

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures









(29,973)

(46,356) Finance receivables, net









91,197

(65,855) Other investing activities









171

(289) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities









61,395

(112,500)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes









647,088

- Repayments of securitization debt









(292,671)

(234,178) Net (decrease) increase in unsecured commercial paper









(140,778)

58,794 Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper









155,000

334,561 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper









(65,004)

(46,154) Net decrease in deposits









(37,439)

(6,758) Dividends paid









(22,921)

(24,385) Repurchase of common stock









(93,095)

(107,812) Other financing activities









5

7 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities









150,185

(25,925)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





3,299

(7,020)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$ 356,413

$ (41,448)

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









$ 1,740,854

$ 1,648,811 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









356,413

(41,448) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$ 2,097,267

$ 1,607,363

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the Consolidated balance sheets to the Consolidated statements of cash flows:









Cash and cash equivalents









$ 1,931,175

$ 1,464,614 Restricted cash









150,132

129,745 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets









15,960

13,004 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows



$ 2,097,267

$ 1,607,363

HDMC Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data (Unaudited)





























Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2025

2024 HDMC REVENUE (in thousands)















Motorcycles









$ 863,863

$ 1,221,540 Parts and accessories









143,433

166,193 Apparel









57,322

64,112 Licensing









3,058

8,930 Other









13,829

15,331











$ 1,081,505

$ 1,476,106

















HDMC U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS









24,865

41,577

















HDMC WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS















Grand American Touring(a)









23,678

35,356 Cruiser









11,860

15,691 Sport and Lightweight









2,108

4,963 Adventure Touring









955

1,662











38,601

57,672 (a) Includes Trike

































LiveWire Motorcycle Shipments









33

117

HDMC Gross Profit (Unaudited)

















The estimated impact of significant factors affecting the comparability of gross profit from the first quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025 were as follows (in millions):



































2024 gross profit









$ 461



Volume









(140)



Price and sales incentives









23



Foreign currency exchange rates and hedging









-



Shipment mix









12



Raw material prices









(1)



Manufacturing and other costs









(40)















(146)



2025 gross profit









$ 315





HDFS Finance Receivables Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)





























Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2025

2024 Balance, beginning of period









$ 401,183

$ 381,966 Provision for credit losses









53,334

61,010 Charge-offs, net of recoveries









(61,339)

(62,615) Balance, end of period









$ 393,178

$ 380,361

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a) (Unaudited)





























Three months ended











March 31,

March 31,











2025

2024

















United States









19,207

25,726 Canada









1,685

1,760 Total North America









20,892

27,486 EMEA









5,175

5,264 Asia Pacific









4,362

6,034 Latin America









581

621 Total worldwide retail sales









31,010

39,405



(a) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the Company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

