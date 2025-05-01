CW Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $2,935,000 or $0.97 per diluted share as compared to $2,993,000 or $0.96 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024, an EPS increase of 1%.
Key Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:
- EPS of $0.97
- Return on Assets of 1.07%
- Return on Tangible Equity of 14.16%
- Net interest income growth of 10%
- Quarter over quarter loan growth of 12%
- Quarter over quarter deposit growth of 5%
- ACL to total loans ratio of 1.42%
- Liquid funds to total deposits ratio of 13%
- No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings
- Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 59%
- Leverage ratio of 12.35% and total risk-based capital ratio of 18.01%
- 61 quarters of consecutive profits
Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "The Company delivered solid financial results for the quarter, highlighted by double digit loan and net interest income growth. At the same time, we maintained a strong allowance for credit losses at 1.42% and upheld our commitment to prudent underwriting standards. We are also proud to have achieved 12% loan growth and 5% deposit growth despite a challenging economic environment." Mr. Tjan continued, "With our fortress balance sheet approach, CommerceWest Bank is well positioned to continue serving as a source of strength for our clients and the California business community. I would like to sincerely thank our dedicated team members whose hard work and commitment made these strong results possible."
Total asset increased $51.8 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 5% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $84.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 12% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks decreased $43.3 million or 21% from the prior year. Total investment securities increased $9.5 million, an increase of 6% from prior year.
Total deposits increased $44.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 5% from March 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $187,000 as of March 31, 2025, a slight decrease over the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $44.7 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 12% from the prior year.
Interest income was $13,437,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $12,242,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 10%. Interest expense was $3,393,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $3,114,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 9%. Interest expense was up for the quarter primarily due to the increase in interest bearing deposits.
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $10,044,000 compared to $9,128,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 10%. The net interest margin increased for the three months ended March 31, 2025. It increased from 3.79% in 2024 to 3.87% in 2025, an increase of 2%.
Provision for credit losses were zero for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.
Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $1,245,000 compared to $1,208,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 3%.
Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $7,175,000 compared to $6,177,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 16%.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 63.22% compared to 59.42% in 2024, which represents an increase of 6%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, it costs $0.6322 to make it, as compared to $0.5942 one year ago.
Capital ratio for the Bank remain above the level required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of March 31, 2025, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.35%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.76%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.76% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.01%.
CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.
Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.
Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.
FIRST QUARTER REPORT - March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
CW BANCORP
%
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Increase
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
(Decrease)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 159,966
$ 203,263
-21 %
Securities available for sale
135,157
110,661
22 %
Securities held to maturity
26,556
41,577
-36 %
Loans
802,181
717,692
12 %
Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)
(11,355)
(11,562)
-2 %
Loans, net
790,826
706,130
12 %
Bank premises and equipment, net
3,324
4,199
-21 %
Other assets
35,778
33,988
5 %
Total assets
$ 1,151,607
$ 1,099,818
5 %
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 587,167
$ 587,354
0 %
Interest bearing deposits
414,900
370,210
12 %
Total deposits
1,002,067
957,564
5 %
Subordinated debenture
50,000
50,000
0 %
Other liabilities
12,141
13,285
-9 %
1,064,208
1,020,849
4 %
Stockholders' equity
87,399
78,969
11 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,151,607
$ 1,099,818
5 %
Shares outstanding at end of period
2,983,223
3,049,831
Book value per share
$ 32.46
$ 29.12
Total loans to total deposits
80.05 %
74.95 %
ACL to total loans
1.42 %
1.61 %
Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)
$ 7,251
$ 4,648
COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.35 %
12.58 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
16.76 %
18.74 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
16.76 %
18.74 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.01 %
19.99 %
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Increase
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
(Decrease)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$ 10,981
$ 9,809
12 %
Investment securities
1,338
1,117
20 %
Fed funds sold and other
1,118
1,316
-15 %
Total interest income
13,437
12,242
10 %
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,924
2,645
11 %
Subordinated debenture
469
469
0 %
Total interest expense
3,393
3,114
9 %
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
10,044
9,128
10 %
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
-
-
-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
10,044
9,128
10 %
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service Charges and Fees on Deposits
1,029
905
14 %
Other Fees
216
303
-29 %
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
7,175
6,177
16 %
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,114
4,159
-1 %
INCOME TAXES
1,179
1,166
1 %
NET INCOME
$ 2,935
$ 2,993
-2 %
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.98
$ 0.97
1 %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.97
$ 0.96
1 %
Return on Assets
1.07 %
1.18 %
-9 %
Return on Equity
13.66 %
15.13 %
-10 %
Return on Tangible Equity
14.16 %
15.74 %
-10 %
Efficiency Ratio
63.22 %
59.42 %
6 %
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
(dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS
$ 89,519
$ 981
4.44 %
$ 86,162
$ 1,168
5.45 %
Investment Securities (1)
165,486
1,396
3.42 %
160,397
1,177
2.95 %
Loans
796,856
10,981
5.59 %
721,270
9,809
5.47 %
FHLB & Other Stocks
7,100
138
7.88 %
7,100
147
8.33 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,058,961
13,496
5.17 %
974,929
12,301
5.07 %
Noninterest-earning assets
50,612
48,985
Total assets
$ 1,109,573
$ 1,023,914
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 409,640
$ 2,924
2.89 %
338,731
2,645
3.14 %
Subordinated Debenture
50,000
469
3.75 %
50,000
469
3.75 %
Total interest-earning liabilities
459,640
3,393
2.99 %
388,731
3,114
3.22 %
Noninterest-earning liabilities
Demand Deposits
549,970
541,533
Other Liabilities
12,828
14,107
Shareholders' Equity
87,135
79,543
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 1,109,573
$ 1,023,914
Net Interest Spread
$ 10,103
2.18 %
$ 9,187
1.85 %
Net Interest Margin
3.87 %
3.79 %
Total Deposits
$ 959,610
$ 2,924
1.24 %
$ 880,264
$ 2,645
1.21 %
Total Funding Costs
$ 1,009,610
$ 3,393
1.36 %
$ 930,264
$ 3,114
1.35 %
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
