CW Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $2,935,000 or $0.97 per diluted share as compared to $2,993,000 or $0.96 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024, an EPS increase of 1%.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

EPS of $0.97

Return on Assets of 1.07%

Return on Tangible Equity of 14.16%

Net interest income growth of 10%

Quarter over quarter loan growth of 12%

Quarter over quarter deposit growth of 5%

ACL to total loans ratio of 1.42%

Liquid funds to total deposits ratio of 13%

No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings

Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 59%

Leverage ratio of 12.35% and total risk-based capital ratio of 18.01%

61 quarters of consecutive profits

Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "The Company delivered solid financial results for the quarter, highlighted by double digit loan and net interest income growth. At the same time, we maintained a strong allowance for credit losses at 1.42% and upheld our commitment to prudent underwriting standards. We are also proud to have achieved 12% loan growth and 5% deposit growth despite a challenging economic environment." Mr. Tjan continued, "With our fortress balance sheet approach, CommerceWest Bank is well positioned to continue serving as a source of strength for our clients and the California business community. I would like to sincerely thank our dedicated team members whose hard work and commitment made these strong results possible."

Total asset increased $51.8 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 5% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $84.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 12% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks decreased $43.3 million or 21% from the prior year. Total investment securities increased $9.5 million, an increase of 6% from prior year.

Total deposits increased $44.5 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 5% from March 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $187,000 as of March 31, 2025, a slight decrease over the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $44.7 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 12% from the prior year.

Interest income was $13,437,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $12,242,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 10%. Interest expense was $3,393,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $3,114,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 9%. Interest expense was up for the quarter primarily due to the increase in interest bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $10,044,000 compared to $9,128,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 10%. The net interest margin increased for the three months ended March 31, 2025. It increased from 3.79% in 2024 to 3.87% in 2025, an increase of 2%.

Provision for credit losses were zero for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $1,245,000 compared to $1,208,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 3%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $7,175,000 compared to $6,177,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 16%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 63.22% compared to 59.42% in 2024, which represents an increase of 6%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, it costs $0.6322 to make it, as compared to $0.5942 one year ago.

Capital ratio for the Bank remain above the level required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of March 31, 2025, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.35%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.76%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.76% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.01%.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

FIRST QUARTER REPORT - March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

































CW BANCORP









%



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





Increase



(dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

(Decrease)





















ASSETS















Cash and due from banks

$ 159,966

$ 203,263

-21 %



Securities available for sale

135,157

110,661

22 %



Securities held to maturity

26,556

41,577

-36 %





















Loans

802,181

717,692

12 %



Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)

(11,355)

(11,562)

-2 %



Loans, net

790,826

706,130

12 %





















Bank premises and equipment, net

3,324

4,199

-21 %



Other assets

35,778

33,988

5 %



Total assets

$ 1,151,607

$ 1,099,818

5 %





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 587,167

$ 587,354

0 %



Interest bearing deposits

414,900

370,210

12 %



Total deposits

1,002,067

957,564

5 %





















Subordinated debenture

50,000

50,000

0 %



Other liabilities

12,141

13,285

-9 %







1,064,208

1,020,849

4 %



Stockholders' equity

87,399

78,969

11 %



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,151,607

$ 1,099,818

5 %





















Shares outstanding at end of period

2,983,223

3,049,831







Book value per share

$ 32.46

$ 29.12







Total loans to total deposits

80.05 %

74.95 %







ACL to total loans

1.42 %

1.61 %







Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)

$ 7,251

$ 4,648

























COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:















Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.35 %

12.58 %







Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

16.76 %

18.74 %







Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.76 %

18.74 %







Total risk-based capital ratio

18.01 %

19.99 %









CW BANCORP

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Increase





(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

(Decrease)

























INTEREST INCOME

















Loans

$ 10,981

$ 9,809

12 %





Investment securities

1,338

1,117

20 %





Fed funds sold and other

1,118

1,316

-15 %





Total interest income

13,437

12,242

10 %

























INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits

2,924

2,645

11 %





Subordinated debenture

469

469

0 %





Total interest expense

3,393

3,114

9 %

























NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

10,044

9,128

10 %

























PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

-

-

-

























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

10,044

9,128

10 %

























NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Service Charges and Fees on Deposits

1,029

905

14 %





Other Fees

216

303

-29 %

























NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

7,175

6,177

16 %

























EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,114

4,159

-1 %

























INCOME TAXES

1,179

1,166

1 %













































NET INCOME

$ 2,935

$ 2,993

-2 %

























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.98

$ 0.97

1 %





Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.97

$ 0.96

1 %





Return on Assets

1.07 %

1.18 %

-9 %





Return on Equity

13.66 %

15.13 %

-10 %





Return on Tangible Equity

14.16 %

15.74 %

-10 %





Efficiency Ratio

63.22 %

59.42 %

6 %







CW BANCORP























CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS













































Three Months Ended March 31,



2025

2024



Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost



(dollars in thousands)

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS























Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS $ 89,519

$ 981

4.44 %

$ 86,162

$ 1,168

5.45 %

Investment Securities (1) 165,486

1,396

3.42 %

160,397

1,177

2.95 %

Loans 796,856

10,981

5.59 %

721,270

9,809

5.47 %

FHLB & Other Stocks 7,100

138

7.88 %

7,100

147

8.33 %

Total interest-earning assets 1,058,961

13,496

5.17 %

974,929

12,301

5.07 %



























Noninterest-earning assets 50,612









48,985









Total assets $ 1,109,573









$ 1,023,914





























































INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES























Interest Bearing Deposits $ 409,640

$ 2,924

2.89 %

338,731

2,645

3.14 %

Subordinated Debenture 50,000

469

3.75 %

50,000

469

3.75 %

Total interest-earning liabilities 459,640

3,393

2.99 %

388,731

3,114

3.22 %



























Noninterest-earning liabilities























Demand Deposits 549,970









541,533









Other Liabilities 12,828









14,107









Shareholders' Equity 87,135









79,543









Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,109,573









$ 1,023,914



































Net Interest Spread



$ 10,103

2.18 %





$ 9,187

1.85 %

Net Interest Margin







3.87 %









3.79 %



























Total Deposits $ 959,610

$ 2,924

1.24 %

$ 880,264

$ 2,645

1.21 %

Total Funding Costs $ 1,009,610

$ 3,393

1.36 %

$ 930,264

$ 3,114

1.35 %



























(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate





































