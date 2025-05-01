Pickering, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSXV: CDC) ("Cadillac" or "the Company") would like to advise shareholders that it is currently working with its auditor and an independent consultant to resolve the Cease Trade order issued against the Company. Cadillac has certain issues to resolve as part of completing its financial statements and is working to resolve the issues. The Company is of the opinion that these issues can be resolved, and upon completion of subsequent audit requirements, the Cease Trade order resolved.

In addition, Cadillac would like to advise shareholders the field work required to meet assessment requirements on its Burnt Hill property was completed and the results filed. The Burnt Hill tungsten/molybdenum property covers approximately 14,000 hectares in central New Brunswick and hosts an NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as presented below. Also presented below, extracted from the 2013 Resource Report, are a statement of contained metal and a sensitivity analysis for the cut-off grades. In addition to the deposit area of the property there are several other areas of identified tin, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization within the property boundary not yet at the resource stage.





In addition to the Burnt Hill tungsten deposit Cadillac holds several producing oil well assets in the State of Mississippi and is currently engaged in an acquisition review of several new projects.

Brian H. Newton, P.Geo, an independent qualified person pursuant to the guidelines of NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

