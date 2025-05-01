Cadence Bank Completes Merger with FCB Financial Corp.

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced merger with FCB Financial Corp., the bank holding company for First Chatham Bank, a Savannah, Georgia -based community bank. The merger enhances Cadence's growing presence in Savannah and Coastal Georgia while deepening the commitment to serving customers and communities.

"With the completion of our merger, we're positioned to continue our growth in Georgia and specifically in the Savannah market, offering a full suite of financial products and services and creating new opportunities to benefit our teammates, customers, communities and shareholders," said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank. "This merger presents an exciting opportunity to join forces with an institution that shares our dedication to serving the community through relationship-driven banking. We are excited Ken Farrell, leader of FCB Financial for many years, is joining Cadence in an important leadership role in Savannah."

To learn more, visit CadenceBank.com.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $50 billion regional financial services company committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 350 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence maintains corporate offices in Houston, Texas and Tupelo, Mississippi, and has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at www.cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

