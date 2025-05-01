Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:02 Uhr
2,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3802,46030.04.
Dow Jones News
01.05.2025 15:21 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
01-May-2025 / 13:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
 
DATE: April 30, 2025 
 
 
The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
April 30, 2025 are given in the table below. 
 
                              Underlying Warrant      Underlying Benchmark Maturity 
Short Code  Long Code            ISIN     asset type type  Multiplier maturity settlement  Price 
                                             value 
UDGCN.V    USDC3004250037.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03082 USDTRY   Call  1     38,4030        1,40 
UDGCO.V    USDC3004250037.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03090 USDTRY   Call  1     38,4030        0,90 
UDGCP.V    USDC3004250038.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03108 USDTRY   Call  1     38,4030        0,40 
UDGCR.V    USDC3004250038.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03116 USDTRY   Call  1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGCS.V    USDC3004250039.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03124 USDTRY   Call  1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGCT.V    USDC3004250039.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03132 USDTRY   Call  1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGCU.V    USDC3004250040.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03140 USDTRY   Call  1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGCV.V    USDC3004250040.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03157 USDTRY   Call  1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGCY.V    USDC3004250041.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03165 USDTRY   Call  1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGSF.V    USDP3004250036.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03173 USDTRY   Put   1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGSG.V    USDP3004250036.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03181 USDTRY   Put   1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGSH.V    USDP3004250037.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03199 USDTRY   Put   1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGSI.V    USDP3004250037.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03207 USDTRY   Put   1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGSJ.V    USDP3004250038.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03215 USDTRY   Put   1     38,4030        0,00 
UDGSK.V    USDP3004250038.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03223 USDTRY   Put   1     38,4030        0,10 
UDGSL.V    USDP3004250039.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03231 USDTRY   Put   1     38,4030        0,60 
UDGSM.V    USDP3004250039.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03249 USDTRY   Put   1     38,4030        1,10 
UDGSN.V    USDP3004250040.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03256 USDTRY   Put   1     38,4030        1,60 
EXGCL.V    EUUSXC3004250001.02TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03421 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1373        4,50 
EXGCM.V    EUUSXC3004250001.03TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03439 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1373        4,12 
EXGCN.V    EUUSXC3004250001.04TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03447 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1373        3,74 
EXGCO.V    EUUSXC3004250001.05TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03454 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1373        3,35 
EXGCP.V    EUUSXC3004250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03462 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1373        2,97 
EXGCR.V    EUUSXC3004250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03470 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1373        2,58 
EXGCS.V    EUUSXC3004250001.08TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03488 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1373        2,20 
EXGCT.V    EUUSXC3004250001.09TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03496 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1373        1,82 
EXGSM.V    EUUSXP3004250001.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03504 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1373        0,00 
EXGSN.V    EUUSXP3004250001.01TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03512 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1373        0,00 
EXGSO.V    EUUSXP3004250001.02TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03520 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1373        0,00 
EXGSP.V    EUUSXP3004250001.03TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03538 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1373        0,00 
EXGSR.V    EUUSXP3004250001.04TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03546 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1373        0,00 
EXGSS.V    EUUSXP3004250001.05TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03553 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1373        0,00 
EXGST.V    EUUSXP3004250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03561 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1373        0,00 
EXGSU.V    EUUSXP3004250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03579 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1373        0,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 385747 
EQS News ID:  2128510 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128510&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2025 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.