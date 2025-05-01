Andersen Global enhances its footprint in the Asia Pacific through a Collaboration Agreement with Du-Baladad and Associates, a tax and corporate services firm based in the Philippines.

Founded in 2009 by Managing Partner Benedicta Du-Baladad, the firm offers a full range of services including tax advisory and planning, transfer pricing, international tax, tax disputes and litigation, compliance, and incentives assistance. Consistently recognized as a leading tax firm in the Philippines by Chambers and Partners, International Tax Review, The Legal 500, and Asialaw, the firm serves multinational enterprises and large domestic corporations across industries such as financial services, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and technology.

"Our firm is built on a total client-care approach that prioritizes practical and tailored strategies to manage risk and reinforce our clients' business goals," said Benedicta. "Through this collaboration with Andersen Global, we will further expand our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions supported by the resources of the member and collaborating firms around the world."

"Du-Baladad and Associates brings a complete suite of tax capabilities with a proven track record of delivering value to clients in one of the most dynamic markets," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "As the Philippines continues to attract increased international interest and regulations evolve, Benedicta and her team are well positioned to guide clients through these challenges. Their addition strengthens our platform in the region and reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive services globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

