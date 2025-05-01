Ownia Collection Expands Portfolio with Iconic Chablé Hotels in Mexico

Three new luxury wellness resorts join Ownia Collection's fast-growing sustainable hospitality platform.

Ownia Collection, a global curator of sustainable luxury hotels and resorts, is proud to announce the newest additions to its handpicked portfolio: Chablé Yucatán, Chablé Maroma, and Casa Chablé. Known for their exquisite design, deep cultural reverence, and transformative guest experiences, Chablé Hotels represent a profound alignment with Ownia's core pillars of sustainability, community engagement, and purposeful wellness.

This milestone marks a significant moment in Ownia's rapid growth. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Ownia Collection has proudly welcomed ten new properties, including acclaimed properties in destinations across Chile, Mexico, Portugal, and the Seychelles. At the heart of this article, the spotlight is Chablé - a name that embodies authenticity, innovation, and soulful luxury, while continuing to celebrate the diversity and excellence across our entire collection.

"We are honored to welcome Chablé Hotels to Ownia Collection," says María Olazábal, CEO and Founder of Ownia. "These resorts are more than just beautiful destinations - they are sanctuaries of wellbeing, cultural preservation, and regenerative hospitality. Chablé perfectly encapsulates what it means to travel consciously and live authentic experiences."

A Deep Connection with Place

Chablé Yucatán offers a transformative immersion into the soul of the Mayan world. Nestled in the heart of the Yucatán Peninsula, this secluded sanctuary breathes life into timeless traditions. Once a 19th-century hacienda, the property now embraces ancestral wisdom and modern design, inviting guests into a space where nature, wellness, and luxury coexist. Its 36 elegantly appointed casitas and 4 private villas are scattered throughout lush gardens, offering both privacy and connection to the land. The on-site Wellness Golf course, Melipona bee sanctuary, and the award-winning restaurant IXI'IM (named Best Hotel Restaurant by MexBest Quién) reflect the resort's deeply rooted and innovative spirit.

Chablé Maroma , tucked away in the Riviera Maya, balances sea, sky, and jungle in a serene rhythm. Its 70 villas, each designed by renowned interior designer Paulina Morán, open onto 650 feet of private white-sand beach and turquoise waters. Here, the resort's spa and culinary experiences are enriched by a connection to the surrounding marine ecosystems, including a partnership with OCEANUS A.C. that restores coral reefs and invites guests to contribute to the ocean's healing.

Casa Chablé , a ten-room boutique escape located within the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - offers unmatched seclusion and serenity. Guests awaken between the calm of a protected lagoon and the vibrancy of the Caribbean Sea. Inspired by traditional Yucatecan architecture and constructed using local materials, Casa Chablé is a masterclass in eco-conscious design and soulful architecture.

Recognition on the Global Stage

The Chablé brand has earned some of the most esteemed accolades in global hospitality, a testament to its excellence in design, sustainability, and guest experience. Chablé Yucatán was ranked #13 in The World's 50 Best Hotels 2023, awarded Two MICHELIN Keys in 2024 , and named Mexico's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2024 by the World Travel Awards for its Royal Villa. It was also recognized in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2023 , ranking #14 among the Top 20 Best Resorts in Eastern Mexico.

Chablé Maroma was honored in the Condé Nast Traveler Hot List and Casa Chablé with the Conde Nast Reader's Choice Awards , both in 2023, and received Oprah Daily's Hotel O-Ward in 2024.

Rooted in Sustainability

Chablé Hotels is redefining sustainable luxury by deeply embedding environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and community empowerment into its core operations. Across the Chablé Properties, measurable, impactful initiatives are changing the future of hospitality-one garden, guest, and coral colony at a time.

Clean Energy & Emissions Reduction

Chablé harnesses the power of the sun with 2,582 solar panels installed across its properties. These systems help prevent over 1,134 tons of CO2 emissions every year-the equivalent of planting 6,030 trees annually, enough to cover nearly eight soccer fields in forest, or taking 250 cars off the road.

Water & Plastic Reduction

To eliminate single-use plastics, Chablé introduced on-site glass bottling and refill stations, saving over 7,000 plastic bottles every month-more than 84,000 bottles a year. Water filters have replaced over 3,800 liters of bottled water, and both properties treat and reuse water through internal filtration and wastewater systems, supporting everything from garden irrigation to guest services.

Waste Management & Circular Practices

Chablé follows a rigorous waste separation and reuse model that turns trash into resources. In under five months, the properties produced 1.5 tons of nutrient-rich compost and recovered:

292 kg of aluminum (enough to make nearly 20,000 soda cans)

20,634 glass bottles (roughly the weight of a mid-sized car)

1,450 kg of cardboard (about the equivalent of 200 stacked bicycles)

90 kg of PET plastics (enough to create nearly 1,800 new reusable bottles)



Biodiversity & Conservation

Preserving native species and ecosystems is at the heart of Chablé's mission. A sanctuary of melipona bees-stingless, endangered pollinators sacred to Mayan culture-thrives on Chablé Yucatán, supporting biodiversity and cultural heritage. Guests are invited to discover the magic of these fascinating creatures through immersive experiences led by local beekeepers, including a honey tasting directly from the hive. This rare encounter deepens awareness of the vital role bees play in sustaining ecosystems and celebrates the rich traditions of the Yucatán.

In 2022, Chablé's turtle conservation program successfully protected a nest with 88 out of 102 eggs hatching, culminating in the safe release of hatchlings with guest involvement. These intimate wildlife experiences foster awareness and emotional connection to conservation.

Coral Reef & Marine Restoration

Partnering with leading nonprofit Oceanus A.C. , Chablé has launched a coral reef restoration program to grow and maintain 600 new coral colonies. Guests can participate hands-on through coral adoption and reef education activities, directly contributing to marine regeneration efforts in the region.

Sustainable Gastronomy & Local Agriculture

Chablé's on-site Ka'anches-traditional Mayan raised gardens-grow native herbs, fruits, and vegetables using ancient farming techniques. With over 100 Ka'anches in operation, they produce everything from stevia and citronella to habanero and mint, used in the kitchen and spa. These gardens reduce the carbon footprint of food sourcing and offer guests a direct connection to land, tradition, and wellness.

Community Empowerment & Cultural Preservation

From hiring locally to supporting over 30 artisans across regional communities, Chablé prioritizes fair labor, skill-building, and the preservation of Mexico's rich artistic traditions. Guests can connect with these values through immersive, educational experiences.

At Chablé, sustainability isn't a side project-it's a way of life. With every initiative rooted in deep respect for people, place, and planet, the brand proves that true luxury can-and should-be regenerative.

While the direct booking integration between Ownia and Chablé Hotels is being finalized, travelers are invited to contact Ownia directly to reserve their stay. Personalized service is at the heart of the Ownia experience-guests can email reservations@owniacollection.com to connect with one of Ownia's expert travel specialists for tailored assistance. The online booking system for Chablé Hotels will be available soon, joining the seamless process already in place for the rest of the Ownia Collection.

Additionally, guests will enjoy exclusive perks such as a welcome amenity, early check-in, late check-out, and room upgrades (subject to availability). Ownia Collection is dedicated to creating exceptional travel experiences and looks forward to making every stay at Chablé truly unforgettable.

About Ownia Collection

Ownia Collection is a travel booking platform offering a handpicked selection of the world's most luxurious and sustainable hotels and resorts. From remote island escapes to cultural hideaways, each property offers exceptional comfort, thoughtful design, and meaningful impact. Every member hotel is carefully vetted through key sustainability and quality standards.

Ownia Collection makes conscious travel effortless, connecting travelers with exceptional hotels that align with their values. The platform simplifies the journey to conscious travel, without compromising style, comfort, or unforgettable moments.

Ownia is shaping the future of hospitality - one purposeful stay at a time.

For more information or reservations, visit owniacollection.com

