SOHM, Inc: SOHM Inc. Awarded European Patent for Innovative ABBIE Genome Editing Technology

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, proudly announces today the granting of a European patent for its groundbreaking technology for genome editing, specifically focusing on its ABBIE editing system. The European Patent Application No. 16715977.1, titled CAS 9 RETROVIRAL INTEGRASE AND CAS 9 RECOMBINASE SYSTEMS FOR TARGETED INCORPORATION OF A DNA SEQUENCE INTO A GENOME OF A CELL OR ORGANISM, has been officially granted as Patent No. 3,277,805.

This significant milestone follows the recent granting of a patent in South Korea. The grant of this patent will be published in the European Patent Office Patent Bulletin No. 25/19 on May 7, 2025.

David Aguilar, COO of SOHM Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the patent grant, stating, "We are incredibly proud to receive this patent, which not only recognizes our innovative work in genome editing but also reinforces our commitment to advancing biotechnology for the betterment of society. This technology has the potential to enhance targeted gene therapies, revolutionizing approaches to develop cell therapies, treat genetic disorders and to improve agricultural practices."

This patent addition to SOHM Inc.'s portfolio underscores the company's dedication to pioneering solutions in the biotechnology sector, further solidifying its position as a leader in innovative research and development.

For more information about SOHM Inc. and its groundbreaking work in biotechnology, please visit www.SOHM.com.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

For further information regarding this announcement or to explore potential collaborations, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

Phone: (714) 522-6700

