180 Life Sciences Corp. Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Covering Novel Method to Prevent or Reduce Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) ("180 Life Sciences" or the "Company"), an innovative media and entertainment company focused on the global iGaming sector, with certain legacy biotechnology intellectual property assets, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued an official Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/556,584, covering a novel method for preventing or reducing Post-Operative Cognitive Dysfunction ("POCD").

The Notice of Allowance signifies that the USPTO has determined that the application meets all requirements for patentability. The Company notes that formal issuance of the patent is expected following completion of final administrative procedures, and cautions that a final patent grant cannot yet be assured.

POCD is a significant, often debilitating complication affecting a substantial proportion of elderly patients undergoing surgical procedures, particularly orthopedic surgeries. It can be manifested as one or more of: memory loss, memory impairment, concentration impairment, delirium, dementia, and sickness behavior. Currently, there are few effective preventive treatments available.

The newly allowed patent covers a method for reducing POCD - particularly POCD manifested as delirium - by administering an anti-Human tumor necrosis factor (TNF) Alpha ("ATNF") monoclonal antibody to the patient in a therapeutically effective amount commencing just before and during the surgical procedure. We believe that targeting inflammatory pathways via ATNF therapy represents a promising strategy for minimizing the neuroinflammation which may contribute to cognitive dysfunction following surgery.

"This Notice of Allowance highlights the underlying value of our legacy biotechnology assets and reflects the strength of intellectual property that continues to underpin 180 Life Sciences," said Blair Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of 180 Life Sciences. "As we build our future in the dynamic global iGaming sector, we remain committed to maximizing the value of our existing biotechnology portfolio. This Notice of Allowance for a US Patent demonstrates the ongoing value that our legacy IP portfolio has, and also shows that the Company is continuing to enhance this value for the benefit of all stockholders."

The Company believes that this patent if issued, will enhance the value of its biotechnology portfolio by protecting a novel therapeutic approach to an area of significant unmet medical need. At the same time, 180 Life Sciences is advancing its strategic pivot toward acquiring and developing online casino and related entertainment businesses through its proprietary Technology Gaming Platform.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is an innovative biotechnology company that is currently pivoting to the global iGaming sector. The Company is dedicated to leveraging its recently acquired proprietary Technology Gaming Platform and expertise through the acquisition or development of one or more online casino and related entertainment businesses.

For more information, please visit www.180lifesciences.com.

