Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, is thrilled to spotlight Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) (Siyata) release of its first shareholder Ask Me Anything (AMA) video, featuring Core Gaming CEO, Aitan Zacharin.

Please click here for Additional Price and Performance Details, or insights from the ValueScope Report.

The AMA addresses shareholder questions about Core Gaming's growth strategies and the transformative $160 million merger with Siyata. Zacharin's insights, coupled with the merger's special dividend structure ensuring at least 10% ownership for legacy Siyata shareholders, as the combined entity targets the $126 billion mobile gaming market.

Zacharin outlined Core Gaming's growth strategies, emphasized exciting plans for its future as a publicly listed company, including, "Going public via reverse merger gives Core Gaming access to capital markets, enhances our ability to fund growth, creates awareness around the Company in the sector, expands our gaming business, and allows us support strategic acquisitions."

"We're committed to honoring legacy Siyata shareholders with a guaranteed 10% equity post-merger and aligning our long-term strategy to deliver value across the entire shareholder base."

He followed that up by boldly stating, "This is not a forecast, but our goal is to reach over $100 million in revenue, in 2025, and to have the consolidated company profitable."

Merger Structure and Special Dividend: A Shareholder Win

The $160 million merger, expected to close in Q2 2025 pending regulatory approval, is a reverse takeover where Core Gaming shareholders will own ~90% of the combined entity, with Siyata issuing shares based on a 10-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) pre-closing. A unique special stock dividend mechanism guarantees legacy Siyata shareholders at least 10% ownership, payable six months post-closing.

This unique merger structure Price and Performance Editorial.





Core Gaming logo

Core Gaming's Meteoric Rise and Growth Vision

Core Gaming has quickly claimed its stake in the industry with 43 million monthly active users (MAUs), over 790 million downloads, and a portfolio of 2,100+ games across 140 countries.

ValueScope, LLC, valued Core Gaming at $185.9 million, projecting $240.8 million in 2026 revenue and a potential $963.2 million enterprise value at a 4x EV/Sales multiple, aligning with industry peers.



(Siyata Mobile) (NASDAQ: SYTA)

Keep in mind that Siyata continues to advance its business model and was recently featured in TipRanks, as "Siyata Mobile Partners with Fortune 100 Telecom for New Device" covers how Siyata Mobile is partnering with a major telecom to develop a push-to-talk (PTT) device, which is set for Q1 2026 commercial launch and milestone payments to Siyata this year.

Please click here for Additional Price and Performance Detail, or insights from the ValueScope Report.

To ensure you don't miss future announcements, we encourage you to sign up for additional information

Siyata's Investor Relations Portal: https://ir.siyata.net

Follow Siyata on X: https://x.com/SiyataMobile

Click here for Siyata's investor presentation.

For Investor Relation inquiries or to sign up for updates, please click here.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

For additional 247marketnews.com Siyata disclosure https://247marketnews.com/syta-siyata/.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information. For additional 247marketnews.com Siyata disclosure https://247marketnews.com/syta-siyata/.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to 24/7 Market News disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information. 24/7MN will receive $2500 from a third party for covering Siyata this week and providing other services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250446

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News