Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Announces Large Natural Gas Acquisitions in Oklahoma, Colorado, & Arkansas

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH)("Orion"), a revenue generating diversified company, announced today that it has closed on several large acquisitions.

COLORADO

1.0% non-op working interest & .38% override royalty interest in 116 wells producing 1,571mcfpd & 5 bopd with 9,353 acres held by production.

10.17% royalty across 10,220 acres located in Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt County Colorado.

OKLAHOMA

6.07% non-op working interest & a .12% override royalty interest in 23 wells producing 2,059 mcfpd & 67 bopd located in Grady County Oklahoma.

ARKANSAS

1.03% non-op working interest in 118 wells producing 4,220 mcfpd and 1 bopd located in Franklin & Logan County Arkansas.

FOUNDERS COMMENTS

"We were recently notified that Citizen Energy has drilled 2-2-mile horizontal wells on our Kingfisher County royalty acreage. We are being pooled into a 640-acre horizontal drilling and spacing unit on our Kingfisher County Oklahoma acreage. Our recent acquisition in northwest Colorado puts us in prolific oilfields with a 10.17% royalty across more than 10,000 acres. We are cash flow positive on all of these recent acquisitions and have already generated significant income from these properties." Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. We are working towards re-entering our Eagle Ford property as we have analyzed data for massive gas shows. We recently sold oil on Orion's Eagle Ford property as well. We are not slowing down, and I will continue to build value for our shareholders. Orion now owns 53,000 mineral acres in the Bakken, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Eagle Ford, and Scoop Stack of Oklahoma. "

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a holding company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, royalty, and mineral interests in producing oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. Orion receives monthly income from 53,000 mineral acres and receives income from Chevron, Conoco Phillips, Apache, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Merit Energy, Hilcorp Oil, Kraken Oil, DCP, Raybaw Operating, and many others. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

