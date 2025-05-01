Nord Anglia Education's collaboration with IMG Academy creates exciting new opportunities for student performance, leadership, and wellbeing

LONDON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced a host of new opportunities launching in summer 2025 through its sport and wellbeing collaboration with IMG Academy, the global leader in sports education.

Nord Anglia's global collaborations create exceptional learning experiences for its students and colleagues. Its partnerships span social impact (UNICEF), STEM (MIT), the performing arts (Juilliard) with sport, wellbeing, and leadership introduced in 2023 through the collaboration with IMG Academy.

Nord Anglia's 90,000+ students will now be the first to gain access to IMG Academy Elevate, a new product developed by IMG Academy to provide elements of its world-class sports and wellbeing intellectual property to schools around the globe.

Benefits for Nord Anglia students from summer 2025

Designed in partnership with Nord Anglia's schools, students will have unparalleled access to IMG Academy's elite sports training, wellness programmes, and transformative leadership development opportunities focused on building confidence, discipline, and resilience.

Nord Anglia students from around the world will train at IMG Academy's state-of-the-art campus, where many of the world's top student-athletes hone their skills. These annual, weeklong events will focus on sports such as basketball, football (soccer), and volleyball, with expert guidance from IMG Academy's world-class coaches. Students will also enjoy unique off-campus experiences, enriching their learning beyond sport.





Students will also have access to IMG Academy+ Essentials, a comprehensive online platform featuring expert led courses and workshops developed by IMG Academy educators. This extensive library includes high-quality resources on mental performance, nutrition, confidence building, personal branding, and more - equipping students with a strong foundation for success in academics, athletics, and beyond.





IMG Academy's top coaches and trainers will visit Nord Anglia schools worldwide to deliver in-person training, mentorship, and tailored development sessions for students of all skill levels.





Nord Anglia's sports educators will also benefit from the partnership, staying at the forefront of athletic and personal development through annual training trips to IMG Academy's campus in Florida, working alongside the school's world-class coaches and performance experts.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "It's striking that three of the top five most valued workplace skills - leadership, motivation, and resilience-are deeply rooted in sport. These are the very qualities our collaboration with IMG Academy is helping our students to further develop while learning from some of the world's best sports coaches. These experiences as part of their Nord Anglia education will provide students with the skills and outlook to succeed on the sports field, in learning, and in life."

Brent Richard, CEO of IMG Academy, said: "Our long-term vision is to become the world's most impactful education brand, with life-changing experiences available to any student-athlete who believes that sport is a platform for life. This initiative is a tremendous step forward in bringing that vision to life, providing our proven methodologies and curriculum to Nord Anglia schools around the world to equip student-athletes with the tools to win in all phases of life."

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 34 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand , with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via the NCSA brand, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches

To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.

