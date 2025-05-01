AirSprint Inc.: AirSprint Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence as Canada's Largest Fractional Jet Operator

AirSprint Inc., the Canadian authority in Fractional Jet Ownership, proudly marks its 25th anniversary, celebrating a quarter-century of excellence in private aviation. Since its founding in 2000, AirSprint has redefined private jet travel, becoming synonymous with safety, reliability, and personalized service.

AirSprint Celebrates 25 Years of Service Excellence

Elevating the Experience for Our Fractional Owners

For 25 years, AirSprint has been the preferred private jet operator for Canada's most accomplished individuals and business leaders. As the nation's leading private jet operator, AirSprint provides a cost-effective solution to maximize time and productivity, offering seamless access to thousands of destinations across Canada, the U.S. (including Hawaii), Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe, and Central and South America. From entrepreneurs to executives, AirSprint has been instrumental in delivering exceptional private jet travel experiences-empowering its Fractional Owners to drive their businesses forward with flexibility and ease.

"At AirSprint, our mission has always been to provide our Fractional Owners with the highest level of service and convenience," said Judson T. Macor, Founder & Chairman of the Board at AirSprint. "As we commemorate this milestone, we reflect on the trust and loyalty our Fractional Owners have placed in us over the years. We take great pride in helping discerning Canadians achieve their goals and confidently navigate their journeys."

Beyond business travel, AirSprint has transformed how families and friends connect, offering exceptional turn-key access to private aviation. Whether for leisure, special occasions, or spontaneous getaways, AirSprint's fleet delivers luxury, comfort, and convenience-ensuring its Fractional Owners make the most of every moment with their loved ones.

As AirSprint celebrates 25 years, it remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability. Since January 1, 2025, every AirSprint flight has been carbon offset. The company continues to lead the way in responsible aviation, investing in carbon reduction initiatives, advancing fuel efficiency, and innovative technologies to minimize its environmental footprint. Looking ahead, AirSprint remains dedicated to sustainable solutions that will shape the future of private aviation.

"As we enter the next chapter of AirSprint's journey, we remain committed to the values of safety, excellence, and innovation that have defined us since day one," said James Elian, President & CEO of AirSprint. "We are grateful for the support of our Fractional Owners, partners, and dedicated team members who have contributed to our success. With their unwavering trust, we are excited to continue setting the standard for private aviation in Canada for many years to come."

About AirSprint

AirSprint Private Aviation is a privately-held company with offices in Toronto, Montréal and Calgary. AirSprint maintains the largest fractional fleet of private aircraft in Canada, a jet collection of Embraer Praetor 500/600, Embraer Legacy 450/500, Cessna Citation CJ3+ and Cessna Citation CJ2+ aircraft. AirSprint proudly flies Canadians from coast-to-coast, including service from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal and the Maritimes. AirSprint provides discerning Canadians with a better choice for optimizing their time by enhancing the private jet ownership experience with industry-leading safety standards, exceptional turn-key service, and increased flexibility; everything personalized for the Owners' individual travel needs. All at a fraction of the cost. AirSprint.com

