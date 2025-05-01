Methanol Market worth $55.80 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Methanol Market by Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal), Derivative (Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA, Acetic Acid, DME, Biodiesel), Sub-Derivative, End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2030", global methanol market size is expected to grow from USD 45.56 billion in 2025 to USD 55.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Methanol, commonly known as methyl alcohol, is a volatile, colorless liquid with a pleasant, slightly sweet smell. It is a chemical building block employed as a carrier of energy and an element used as a building block in industrial chemistry. Methanol is commonly generated from natural gas via steam reforming, yet it may also be generated using renewable sources. Methanol is used in various industries, such as construction, automotive, electronics, appliances, paints & coatings, insulation, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and solvents.

Coal is expected to grow at the highest rate in the methanol market, by feedstock, from 2025 to 2030

The coal segment is experiencing the most rapid development in the feedstock market. The high prices and limited natural gas reserves in certain regions are prompting numerous countries to transition to coal feedstock. To produce methanol from coal, it is combined with air separator O2 and subsequently subjected to coal gasification to produce crude syngas. The production of methanol from coal as a feedstock is a process that can result in a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Recent years have seen a growing emphasis on using environmentally favorable and cleaner feedstocks in methanol production to reduce the environmental impact.

By derivative, the MTO/MTP segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the methanol market from 2025 to 2030

The derivative market's MTO/MTP segment is experiencing rapid growth. Due to the increasing demand for olefins in the petrochemical industry, the increase in MTO/CTO facilities in China to produce olefins through methanol is the cause of the growth. The MTO and MTP processes have garnered significant attention from the chemical industry due to their potential to produce olefins from non-petroleum feedstocks, such as methanol. The increasing demand for methanol is primarily due to its use in the automotive and construction end-use industries.

By end-use industry, the solvents segment will register the highest CAGR in the methanol market from 2025 to 2030

The fastest-growing end-use industry sector is the solvent market. This growth is due to the demand from various end-use industries. Methanol is used as a lab solvent and is beneficial for HPLC, UV/VIS spectroscopy, and LC-MS because it has a low UV cutoff wavelength. Methanol is often used as a solvent in various industrial processes involving the manufacture of electronics, drugs, and chemicals. It is beneficial for cleansing, degreasing, and extracting products due to its ability to dissolve diverse organic compounds, such as oils, resins, polymers, dyes, and dye molecules. The solvent nature of methanol is advantageous in developing paints and coatings, printing inks, and cleansing agents.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the methanol market

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the methanol market. The rising demand for methanol is due to the rapidly growing consumption of methanol in several end-use sectors across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Methanol's use as a substitute fuel has attracted interest in the Asia Pacific, especially the transportation and power generation sectors. The rising demand for methanol, emission control, and other favorable policies have led to innovation and development, making it a strong global chemical hub. China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India are prominent markets in this region.

Methanex Corporation (Canada), Valenz (Switzerland), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (China), and Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC) (Iran) are the leading methanol manufacturers globally.

