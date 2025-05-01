AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of United Kingdom Mutual War Risks Association Limited (UK War Risks or the Association) (United Kingdom). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect UK War Risks' balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

UK War Risks' balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Capital consumption is driven largely by investment risk, as UK War Risks cedes almost all of its underwriting exposure to third-party reinsurers, barring a marginal deductible for certain risks and a relatively low annual aggregate deductible. The balance sheet strength assessment also considers the Association's small capital base and material dependence on reinsurance. Counterparty credit risk is mitigated partly by the excellent credit quality and good diversification of the Association's reinsurance panel, with which it has long-standing relationship.

While UK War Risks' overall earnings in recent years have benefited from elevated premium levels, historical operating performance has been dependent on investments earnings due to the Association's limited risk retention. Prospective operating performance is expected to remain sensitive to fluctuations in premium volume and volatility in investment results, with the latter being impacted by the Association's exposure to riskier asset classes such as equities.

UK War Risks has an established profile as a specialist underwriter of marine war risk insurance, covering a range of commercial vessels worldwide. However, the Association is of limited size, is vulnerable to competition, and has a concentrated membership base, which is looking to mitigate via a renewed focus on expansion and diversification of members.

