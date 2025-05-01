3CLogic and NewRocket Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Seamless Contact Center Solutions for Financial Services with ServiceNow

Joint effort aims to accelerate digital transformation through integrated CRM and AI-powered CCaaS offerings for ServiceNow's Financial Services Operations (FSO) product

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, today announced a strategic partnership with NewRocket, an Elite ServiceNow partner. Under the expanded agreement, NewRocket will serve as an official reseller of 3CLogic's AI-driven Contact Center solutions to be leveraged as part of its broader Bank of NewRocket offering focused on transforming the Financial Services industry.

The collaboration comes at a pivotal time, as ServiceNow continues to emphasize front-office innovation across the financial sector. Voice remains a crucial channel for customer engagement, with recent reports1 suggesting a continued increase in call volumes of which approximately 50% remain repetitive and transactional. Together, the partnership will enable financial institutions to deliver more cohesive, intelligent service experiences by seamlessly integrating voice into the ServiceNow platform to resolve common requests faster.

"As financial institutions strive to modernize their customer service strategies, contact centers continue to be a vital part of the equation," said NewRocket's CRO, Michael Carter. "With our deep experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem and dedicated offerings like Bank of NewRocket, we're excited to empower clients with enhanced voice capabilities that drive efficiency and elevate customer experiences."

As a ServiceNow-certified and Advanced Platform Build partner, 3CLogic's brings a host of advanced capabilities to ServiceNow, including Voice AI for self-service, real-time transcription, unified agent workspaces in ServiceNow, GenAI call summaries and AI-powered insights. These features empower financial organizations to reduce call volumes, break down data silos, and reduce daily operating costs-all while improving customer satisfaction.

The joint solution will support use cases that commonly drive high call volumes-such as password resets, address change requests, and credit fraud reporting-by automating responses and enhancing agent workflows. As an authorized global reseller, NewRocket will also streamline implementation and deployment, helping clients accelerate time-to-value and ensure long-term success with their contact center and voice strategies.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with NewRocket," states Guillaume Seynhaeve, SVP of Alliances. "Our partnership reinforces our shared commitment to helping financial institutions deliver smarter, more responsive customer service powered by the Now Platform."

3CLogic and NewRocket plan to showcase their combined capabilities at ServiceNow's upcoming annual conference, Knowledge25. For more information on 3CLogic's Voice AI and Contact Center solutions for ServiceNow or details about the partnership, please visit www.3clogic.com or contact NewRocket here.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics - all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About NewRocket

NewRocket, a global, full-service Elite ServiceNow partner, helps top enterprise leaders solve their toughest business problems and navigate change with confidence. Our mission is to simplify the lives of global enterprise industry leaders by helping them go beyond workflows with ServiceNow. Our vision is to be the world's most trusted, go-to ServiceNow partner for global enterprise industry leaders. NewRocket has been awarded the "2024 L&D BEST Award", "2024 ServiceNow Employee Workflow Partner of the Year", "2023 ServiceNow Worldwide Customer Workflow Partner of the Year" and "2023 ServiceNow Creator Workflow Partner of the Year". We are GoingBeyond. For more information, please visit www.newrocket.com.

1https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/operations/our-insights/the-contact-center-crossroads-finding-the-right-mix-of-humans-and-ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458632/3clogic_logo_400_x_281__1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3clogic-and-newrocket-forge-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-seamless-contact-center-solutions-for-financial-services-with-servicenow-302439847.html