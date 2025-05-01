Onar, Inc.: ONAR Announces Appointment of Jon Bond, Advertising Innovator and Entrepreneur, to the Company's Board of Directors

Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB:ONAR), a leading marketing technology company and network of marketing agencies, today announced the appointment of Jon Bond to ONAR's Board of Directors. Bond is a renowned marketing executive and entrepreneur with decades of experience driving innovation across creative, media, and digital platforms.

"Jon is a marketing luminary and his strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental as we grow our company," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. "His decades of experience and proven success in the martech industry will support our efforts to drive revenue and advance our mission to redefine modern marketing."

Bond co-founded the groundbreaking agency Kirshenbaum & Bond, helped pioneer programmatic media through ventures like Varick and Iballs, and served as CEO of Big Fuel, later acquired by Publicis. He has held leadership roles at White Ops, The Shipyard, Sito Mobile (NASDAQ), and currently sits on the board of AI-powered media company, Inuvo (NYSE). Bond was recently nominated for the 2025 Advertising Hall of Fame and has advised some of the world's most recognizable brands.

"I have spent my career at the intersection of creativity and technology, building businesses that challenge current industry norms," said Bond. "ONAR's differentiated agency model and strong leadership team uniquely position the company for long-term success in the marketing technology space. I am honored to join the Board and look forward to supporting the company's next phase of strategic growth."

How ONAR's New Board Appointment Will Impact Business

ONAR anticipates that this appointment will have a positive impact on its business operations, including:

Accelerating M&A strategy, growth, and agency network expansion

Strengthening brand visibility and credibility within the global marketing agency industry

Enhancing executive decision-making with decades of industry leadership

Bond's appointment reinforces ONAR's mission to strategically position itself in regions and verticals driving innovation, signaling the company's alignment with the marketing industry's evolving dynamics. The decision to appoint Bond as a new board member was driven by several key factors, including his visionary leadership, proven track record in scaling marketing ventures, and deep network across media, tech, and brand strategy.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as Onar Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:

Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts who are identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions born from servicing our agency clients, battle-tested by our network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

