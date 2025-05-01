INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC Nashville Showcases Premier Southeastern Women's Fashion Trends and Innovations

Unveiled the Latest in Trend and Young Contemporary Apparel with Over 350 Cutting-Edge Brands.

MAGIC Nashville, the premier regional showcase for women's fashion, transformed the Music City Center into a vibrant hub of style, innovation and business opportunities. This two-day event brought together top brands, discerning retail buyers, influential media and industry leaders to explore the latest trends in women's fashion.

Over 370 brands exhibited at MAGIC Nashville, offering immediates, local collections, holiday-wear previews and much more across apparel, footwear, accessories, home, gift and beauty. Local Nashville staples Hoo Hoops, Nash Grey, The Kenzie Collective and Able exhibited alongside top brands Lysse, DIFF Eyewear, Hidden Jeans, Tribal, FRNCH. Western nostalgia, including embroidered boots and coated denim reigned supreme among trends spotted on the show floor, alongside feminine bohemian pieces such as ruffled tops, long flowing dresses, suede mules and clogs.

"MAGIC Nashville evolved into the Southeast's premier wholesale fashion event, blending the vibrant local scene with global trends. As a fully immersive fashion experience, we have created a comprehensive resource that captures the essence of the Southern market. Our curated experiences and regional insights empower brands and retailers to navigate challenges specific to the area and take hold of opportunities to thrive in any market condition," comments Jordan Rudow, VP of MAGIC.

"We have enjoyed how everything at MAGIC Nashville is condensed under one roof. It makes it really easy to shop, which is perfect for us since we usually only have one day to get out and go to market," states Brooklyn Young, co-owner of Lace and Grace Boutique, an attending retailer. "By bringing in diverse brands and attracting more people, it really stands out compared to some of the other markets we have attended. MAGIC really focuses on the retailers, and I appreciate that a lot. It has been a great experience."

Attendees listened to exclusive, data-driven insights from Courtney Hazirjian, Head of Creative Marketing at Informa Markets Fashion and Dhani Mau, Editor in Chief at Fashionista, examining the findings of the 2025 Consumer Outlook Report, delving into which shopping categories will see the largest spend, how consumers will make their purchasing decisions and what marketing strategies resonate the most with audiences.

The survey reported consumer purchase intent varies across categories, with apparel leading at 68%, reinforcing its role as a top priority for shoppers. These insights will help guide retailers to meet evolving consumer needs. A data-driven approach is essential for navigating the balance between value, brand connection and technological integration that consumers are seeking.

MAGIC Nashville serves to connect emerging and established brands with influential retail buyers. The event attracts a diverse range of attendees, from major chains like Dillard's and Tilly's to local Nashville stores such as Pink Lily Boutique. By bringing together brands seeking retail expansion and buyers from various market segments, MAGIC Nashville facilitates valuable relationships, provides market resources and offers a unique showcase platform.

MAGIC Nashville will offer a second market in a calendar year for the first time Oct. 2-3, 2025.

