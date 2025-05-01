Oukitel WP300 Unveiled: Empowering a New Era of Smartphones With Pioneering All-in-One Modular Innovation

Tech trailblazer Oukitel is shaping the next generation of rugged technology with the WP300, the world's first industrial-grade modular smartphone. By seamlessly integrating the functions of an earphone, smartwatch, and camping light into one compact device, it shatters the limits of modular design and marks a global milestone in smartphone innovation. The WP300 also packs a massive 16,000mAh battery and generous 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM, built to keep up with the demanding needs of outdoor adventurers, field professionals, and tech enthusiasts. Following the overwhelming success of the WP100 Titan, which raised over $1 million on Kickstarter, Oukitel will debut the WP300 exclusively on Kickstarter at the end of May 2025.

Oukitel WP300 Rugged Smartphone

All-in-One Versatility for the Toughest Tasks

Experience the Future of Mobile Innovation with All-in-One Design

Oukitel believes in continuous innovation to tackle every challenge, and the WP300 brings that vision to life. Its all-in-one modular design represents a true breakthrough, replacing the need for multiple gadgets and making life simpler. Featuring a detachable camping light and earphone that double as a smartwatch, it delivers a complete solution for calls, music, health tracking, notifications, and lighting up the night. This state-of-the-art innovation makes the WP300 perfect for every scenario, from outdoor adventures and rugged work environments to intense workouts and busy office days, offering an exceptional upgrade in both convenience and versatility.

Stay Powered for Whatever Comes Your Way with Colossal Battery

Engineered for a non-stop, fast-paced lifestyle, the 16,000mAh battery delivers extraordinary, long-lasting power for days of uninterrupted use, whether users are adventuring outdoors, running high-demand apps, or powering through a packed schedule. With this kind of endurance, users can focus on what matters most without worrying about constant recharging. Additionally, the 18W reverse-charging feature allows users to conveniently recharge essential devices such as USB fans, portable speakers, or GoPro cameras whenever needed.

Unlock Next-Level Multitasking and Storage Power with Unrivaled Performance

With an industry-leading 12GB of RAM expandable up to 36GB RAM, and a massive 512GB of internal storage, the WP300 sets a game-changing standard for smartphone capability, delivering uncompromised performance and unmatched freedom. Users can store more of what they love, from high-resolution photos and movies to important files and favorite apps, while enjoying smooth, seamless multitasking. Powered by the 5G MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, the WP300 delivers unparalleled power, ultra-fast speeds, and exceptional efficiency for a flawless gaming, streaming, and editing experience.

Get Immersed in Crystal-Clear Visuals with Expansive Display

At the resolution of 1080 x 2460, the 6.8" display delivers crisp clarity, vivid colors, and striking contrast, turning every moment on screen into a rich, true-to-life experience. The silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate keeps gaming, video playback, and graphics ultra-responsive and fluid, with no lag or motion blur.

Oukitel is set to unveil the flagship model WP300 on Kickstarter at the end of May 2025. Stay tuned for the debut and grab it at an exclusive early-bird price.

SOURCE: Oukitel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oukitel-wp300-unveiled-empowering-a-new-era-of-smartphones-with-p-1021049