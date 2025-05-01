Sertis, Inc.: Industry-First, Risk Management Technology Improves State of Multifamily Property Risk

Sertis' innovative risk management platform sparks behavior shift in multifamily property management.

a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in multifamily insurance, announces major shift in property management operational behavior driven by the company's proprietary risk management platform. This industry-first technology is increasing the quality of property management bringing greater protection to multifamily property owners across the U.S.

Risk management platform improves property management operations

Sertis MGA's insurance and risk management platform has proven to improve the safety and affordability of multifamily properties.

At the heart of this innovation is the Sertis Risk Indicator (SRI) Score - a behavior-based metric that provides continuous insight into how well property teams are performing best-in-class risk management tasks. Unlike traditional loss control inspections that only capture conditions at a single point in time, the SRI Score continuously highlights potential risk before it results in a claim.

Sertis data shows a dramatic shift in property management operations in some cases showing property management activity increasing by more than 200% - a clear signal that the platform is not only measuring performance, but actively driving it.

"We're seeing property owners use this score to hold their onsite teams accountable, and to recognize excellence," said Mark Gardella, CEO and co-founder of Sertis. "It's changing how properties are managed and how risk is priced."

Brokers with clients on the Sertis platform are equipped with a unique competitive advantage. They are able to offer actionable insights that strengthen relationships and increase policy renewal success.

"With Sertis, brokers have expanded their role as risk advisors," Gardella added. "They can help clients understand what's driving their pricing and how to improve it, which creates trust and long-term value."

Sertis' risk management platform is fostering a cultural shift in property operations. From increased task compliance to improved accountability, the platform encourages smarter, more proactive decisions on-site that ultimately lead to safer, more insurable properties.

Whether it's a high-performing management team earning standout scores or a property owner identifying risk blind spots before they become losses, the system is creating a clearer picture of risk and changing how it's managed.

Sertis is enabling smarter, proactive decision-making across the insurance value chain. By delivering greater visibility into how risk is managed, the platform empowers the company's underwriters to price with confidence, brokers to differentiate their value, and property owners to take better control of their cost of risk. This modern approach is setting a new standard for how risk is evaluated and managed in multifamily insurance.

"Our mission has always been to fill the capacity gap in multifamily property insurance making coverage more stable, affordable, and transparent," Gardella said. "With our platform and SRI Score, we're delivering on that promise."

About Sertis

Sertis stands at the forefront of transforming commercial property insurance and is renowned for its innovative solutions and insurance expertise. Backed by an AM Best A- rated insurer, Sertis is committed to delivering stability and risk-accurate pricing, addressing the evolving demands of the multifamily insurance market. Sertis' mission is to empower brokers to provide competitively-priced insurance to property owners. Sertis is currently offering multifamily property, general liability, and equipment breakdown insurance in 34 states with plans for further expansion.

