Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Corporate Social Responsibility Programs Bring Hope, Connect Communities to the Future of Work

MUMBAI, INDIA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, reported that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programming resulted in 8.9 million global hours of employee volunteerism during its 2025 fiscal year, which concluded on March 31, 2025, a growth of over 30% compared to the prior fiscal year. Immediately benefiting the communities where its employees live and work, TCS volunteers in the U.S. and Canada donated their time to advance the missions of national and local nonprofits; facilitated STEM education programs for K-12 students; and mentored women, veterans, and youth to open doors to digital opportunity and careers of the future.

"We are grateful to our team members who took part in our programs to achieve meaningful change. Their efforts align TCS' social and environmental efforts with our core business values," said Lina Klebanov, Head, CSR, North America, TCS. "Thanks to last year's intentional and impactful results, we've started FY26 with momentum and I look forward to TCS' further contributions to sustainability."

Volunteerism and pro bono services

During the 2025 fiscal year, TCS' North America CSR team graduated its sixth Leaders with Purpose (LwP) class and started a seventh. Members of the cohort, , who competed for entry into the highly competitive nine-month learning program, finished the program after completing intense online and classroom learning about nonprofit operations and ending with a capstone project demonstrating local impact for a nonprofit in their region. The team also curated hundreds of volunteer opportunities and offered them through TCS' myPurpose employee volunteerism app, which helps employees find volunteer opportunities and keep track of them. This helped thousands of TCS North America employees activate for positive social and environmental change and contribute to TCS' global HOPE campaign.

Generous employee volunteers gave their time, talents, and expertise to local and national nonprofits, scientific research organizations, and to TCS community engagement programs including Go Innovate Together (goIT), Ignite My Future, and Tech4Hope, TCS' pro bono consulting and service program for selected nonprofits. In the past fiscal year, TCS' Tech4HOPE supported the following North America-based nonprofits: Council for Responsible Sport, Global Giving, Marici, NAF, PAN Foundation, Pathway to Tomorrow and Sports Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA).

Student empowerment

During the 2025 fiscal year, TCS' two STEM education initiatives reached almost 2 million K-12 students in North America, providing them with skills they'll need now, in the age of artificial intelligence and later, in their future careers. Ignite My Future, a teacher-focused initiative, uses computational thinking as a catalyst for transforming education. By the end of the last TCS fiscal year, it had reached nearly 32,000 teachers and more than 1,825,543 students in all 50 US states and multiple provinces in Canada with such activities as training teachers to implement the program, Family STEM Nights, and Career Day events.

goIT (Go Innovate Together), which celebrated 15 years last year, prepares students with the skills, confidence, and mindset necessary to pursue careers of the future. The goIT program is a digital innovation experience that introduces students from all backgrounds to STEM, computer science, design thinking, and product innovation. Since its launch in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2009, goIT has engaged about 83,882 students in 207 cities across the US and Canada, reaching and engaging more than 310,000 students across 49 countries. In North America, in the 2025 fiscal year, goIT:

Reached more than 16,172 students (56% young women) through goIT curricula, summer camps, and participation in the goIT Global Innovator of the Year program or goIT's popular Monthly Challenge

Delivered goIT opportunities to students, teachers and other program facilitators in 83 North American cities through offerings including its two student challenges and: goIT Live goIT Online Experience goIT Work Experience

Piloted a Generative AI curriculum - soon to be added to learning pathways -- that includes machine learning, mobile app design and the Internet of Things

Reimagined its goIT Monthly Challenge to increase access and create greater flexibility for educators, parents, and students

Delivered more than 253,981 hours of high-impact skill building and computer science programming for students under the age of 18 in North America, many of whom are members of groups or communities that are often underrepresented in Computer Science

Digital opportunity

TCS' Digital Empowers initiative brings together practitioners, thought leaders, local government, and industry leaders to explore how to advance skills, resources, and mindsets for individuals to find a prosperous role in the digital economy. During the past fiscal year, Digital Empowers:

Held its Together Toward Inclusion Digital Equity Summit with 10 corporate or social sector event co-designers contributing

Continued the momentum with the TCS Digital Empowers Sustainathon

Embarked on two deep research projects with business, government, and nonprofit leaders in Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Toronto, and New York

Published insights and recommendations from a report, "The Digital Skills Imperative in Canada"

Embarked on a soon-to-be-published Digital Opportunity Playbook outlining best practices and next steps for key digital opportunity stakeholder collaborations

These activities, all in pursuit of opening pathways to digital inclusion and opportunity to underserved communities, have resulted in the strong collective thought leadership that has grown Digital Empowers' community to nearly 12,000 practitioners, thought leaders, local government, and industry leaders.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of over 607,979 consultants in 55 countries and 180 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

Follow TCS on LinkedIn| Instagram | YouTube| X

TCS media contacts:

Corporate Communications & India Email: corporate.communications@tcs.com Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com| Phone: +91 22 6778 9999 Email: kimberly.solomon@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 67789098 U.S. Email: james.sciales@tcs.com | Phone: 917 981 7651 Canada Email: tiffany.fisher@tcs.com | Phone: +1 416-999-2140

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tcs-corporate-social-responsibility-programs-bring-hope-connect-c-1022254