Management System Certification Market worth $51.24 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global management system certification market is anticipated to grow from USD 41.25 billion in 2025 to USD 51.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The management system certification market expands as businesses attempt to meet regulations, boost operational effectiveness, and gain the trust of customers. With rapid globalization and cross-border transactions, businesses need to conform to compliance against global standards, resulting in the growing demand for management system certification. Improved consumer awareness regarding product quality, the environment, and information security also influences businesses to use certified management systems. The healthcare, IT, and manufacturing sectors experience more regulations that drive certification needs. Digital transformation strategies bring about cybersecurity and information management certification needs. The growing landscape also offers opportunities in new markets and digital certification services.

Management System Certification Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 41.25 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 51.24 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% Market Size Available for 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By certification type, service type, application, vertical, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Disrupted supply chains due to geopolitical tensions Key Market Opportunities Expansion into ESG and non-financial reporting assurance Key Market Drivers Expansion of global trade and need for harmonized standards

Product certification segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2025.

Based on certification type, the product certification segment will capture the largest market share in 2025, owing to the rising emphasis on quality assurance, compliance, and consumer protection. Businesses opt for certification to fulfill rigorous national and global standards, enhancing credibility and acceptance within the market. Certified products are a necessity as global trade continues to develop and expand. Sectors, such as healthcare, electronics, and automotive, have many regulations they must abide by, and certification is necessary. Rising consumer consciousness regarding product quality and security speeds up the demand while changing regulations and intensifying rivalry compel institutions to adopt certification solutions for sustained advancement.

Certification & verification segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on management system certification service type, the certification & verification segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for companies to demonstrate internal control, quality management, and operational efficiency. Heightened regulatory pressures and global competition have made certificates, such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 27001, necessary for credibility and compliance. Businesses are adopting such certificates to improve operational efficiency, reduce risks, and gain sustainability. The digitalization of industries is also fueling the need to authenticate the integrity and security of a system. With more and more clients asking for assurance about the operational process, businesses are turning toward certification services to enhance transparency and establish long-term expansion.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the management system certification industry during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate among all regional management system certification markets during the forecast period due to its accelerated industrialization, growing manufacturing industries, and rising regulatory needs. Economies, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are growing rapidly, resulting in organizations needing certification to meet international quality and safety standards. The growing exports by the region also require recognition of the certification on a global level for access to the market. The growing awareness of businesses about the advantages of certified management systems and government initiatives related to quality and compliance also fuels the growth of the market.

Major companies operating in the management system certification companies include SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and TÜV Rheinland (Germany).

