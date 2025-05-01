Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Mr Mark Niznik, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 5,699 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.
Following the transaction Mr Mark Niznik holds 204,259 ordinary shares in the Company.
The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr Mark Niznik
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status
Fund Manager of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
b)
Initial Notification/
Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
b)
LEI
549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Description : Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
Type : Ordinary shares
ISIN : GB00B1FL3C76
b)
Nature of Transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.20
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
30 April 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
020 7982 2000
01 May 2025