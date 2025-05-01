Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Expands into Restaurant Technology with the Acquisition of MonkeySoft

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of MonkeySoft Solutions Inc. ("MonkeyMedia"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ezCater.

The acquisition of MonkeyMedia marks Valsoft's entry into the restaurant technology sector - a strategic move that expands its presence into a new vertical.

As a market leader in comprehensive, cloud-based catering management software, MonkeyMedia has served the North American market for over 20 years. MonkeyMedia empowers restaurant operating partners to deliver off-premises catering through online ordering platforms, order management systems, sales & lead management capabilities, and financial reporting. MonkeyMedia's tools enable restaurant operators to drive substantial revenues, while minimizing impacts to back-of-house operations.

"MonkeyMedia has built an exceptional reputation in the restaurant catering industry. The team's passion and unwavering commitment to best-in-class partner support were key drivers of our enthusiasm to invest," said Antonino Piazza, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "We're thrilled to welcome Ben Pidduck to the business and to have him join our leadership team alongside Darrin Winning, Tony Pavic, and Elena Surkova. Together, we look forward to building on MonkeyMedia's outstanding legacy."

"Valsoft's acquisition marks the start of an exciting new chapter for MonkeyMedia. We're building on a strong foundation - a product that has served the restaurant catering industry for decades - and are now positioned to deliver even greater value to our partners," said Ben Pidduck, Managing Director of MonkeyMedia. "With the backing of Valsoft and the guidance of our experienced management team, we're thrilled to renew investment in the Monkey platform and sharpen our focus on our partners' evolving needs."

MonkeyMedia will continue to chart its own course, preserving its talented team and strong commitment to exceptional service while tapping into the collective expertise, resources, and best practices of the broader Valsoft network to drive its next stage of growth.

About MonkeyMedia:

Founded in 2002, MonkeyMedia provides integrated catering management software solutions for restaurant chains. Hundreds of brands across the US and Canada have entrusted MonkeyMedia software to be the central software hub to engage with guests, ingest orders, drive back-of-house operational excellence, manage food delivery, process payments, and handle finances. For more information about MonkeyMedia: https://www.monkeysoftsolutions.com/

About Valsoft Corporation: ?

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com.

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay Choi (Ssin) (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). ezCater, seller of MonkeySoft Solutions, Inc., was represented by Stikeman Elliott.

