Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure
The portfolio of investments as at 28 February 2025 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:
https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-global-equity-income-trust.html
The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 May 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire