Discovery Education Unveils New Resources for Mental Health Awareness Month

Discovery Education today introduced a new collection of high-quality instructional materials supporting Mental Health Month. Established in 1949 by Mental Health America and observed each May, Mental Health Month educates about mental wellness. Discovery Education is the creator of essential K-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.

The resources within Discovery Education Experience, the essential companion for engaged K-12 classrooms, include:

Life Skills Channel: This collection helps students develop critical life skills in the classroom and beyond, including topics like resiliency, character, personal responsibility, and more.

Biking and Mental Health Article Analysis: Middle school students will learn to identify the author's purpose and evaluate how evidence is used to support the claim in a national news article from The Week Junior about the mental health benefits of cycling.

Working with a Team: In this wellness activity, high school students will learn about the value of teamwork and collaboration.

Discovery Education also offers free resources in collaboration with select partners, including:

Ready-to-Use Activities: Students can explore ready-to-use activities on topics such as substance misuse, medication safety, and mental health that are designed to empower them to make smart, healthy choices. With content for students in grades K-12, the activities in both English and Spanish feature educator guides, interactive content, lesson plans, videos, and more. The materials are from Dose of Knowledge: A Pharmacists Teach program, a resource developed by CVS Health in partnership with Discovery Education.

Animated Topic Series: The animated video series offers students in grades 6-12 relevant lessons focused on body confidence and its role in self-esteem. Accompanying classroom activities, educator guides, and videos empower educators to plug and play the content into any lesson. These resources are from Amazing Me!, a program with the Dove Self-Esteem Project dedicated to fostering self-esteem and body confidence among students.

"Confidence and curiosity go hand-in-hand to support student wellness and success. It's important to offer all students a wide array of resources to explore the topic of mental wellness," said Lance Rougeux, Senior Vice President of Curriculum Instruction & Student Engagement at Discovery Education.

