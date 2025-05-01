BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of the Company's long only equity holdings and long CFD positions as at 31 March 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



1 May 2025



