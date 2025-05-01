American Medical ID Launches Breakthrough QR Medical IDs - Custom Engraving + Online Health Records in One Life-Saving Product

Each ID combines the lifesaving simplicity of custom engraving with the power of a scannable QR code, giving wearers instant access to their full online health record when it matters most.

American Medical ID is proud to introduce QR Medical IDs!

The leader in medical ID jewelry has combined the lifesaving protection of a custom engraved medical ID with an easy-to-use online health profile.

Who Should Wear a Medical ID?

Medical IDs are for everyone with a medical condition, allergy, medication, or any other important medical information that would be relevant to medical professionals.

Common conditions include, but are not limited to, diabetes, heart conditions, bleeding disorders, pacemakers, invisible conditions, penicillin or morphine allergies, food allergies, and much more.

Medical Professionals receive training to identify medical ID bracelets and necklaces when treating patients to ensure proper treatment and avoid medical mistakes.

Millions of people wear a medical ID necklace or bracelet every day to protect themselves.

How does a QR Medical ID Work?

There is a front side with custom engraved medical information, and a back side which contains a unique QR code linked to your online health profile.

Simply scan the QR code on the back of your ID to be taken to your online health record.

Online Health Record: My Interactive Health Record

When the QR code on the medical ID is scanned, it will take that person to the online health record for the person wearing the ID.

The online health record is hosted by My Interactive Health Record (MyIHR), where the wearer can upload all their relevant health information, such as medical history, additional conditions, allergies, medications, emergency contacts, and much more. This is the perfect place for additional information that doesn't fit on their medical ID jewelry.

Purchasing a QR Medical ID from American Medical ID includes lifetime access to that online health record, MyIHR. A member of MyIHR can log in and change their medical information at any time to ensure it stays updated.

American Medical ID: Since 1994

American Medical ID was founded in 1994 by Rick Russell to provide medical ID jewelry that people wanted to wear every day.

Based in Houston, Texas, they still offer live phone support to help customers select their ID style, engrave their information, and provide any customer support needed.

"When we started American Medical ID, we had a vision of a medical ID on every person. Now with QR Code IDs, we can provide the ultimate protection: vital medical information engraved on the front, and complete medical information available via QR scan." - Rick Russell, Founder and CEO of American Medical ID

Where to Buy a QR Medical ID

You can purchase a QR Medical ID at AmericanMedical-ID.com or call 1-800-363-5985 to speak with the American Medical ID Customer Service Team.

QR Medical IDs - The Ultimate Protection

By combining custom engraved medical information on the front of the medical ID jewelry, and a scannable QR code connected to the complete online health profile of the wearer, American Medical ID has designed the ultimate Medical ID.

Shop for yours today at AmericanMedical-ID.com or call 1-800-363-5985.

