Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. is Certified by the Joint Commission for the 18th Year in a Row

For the 18th straight year, Travel Nurses, Inc. has earned one of the most respected honors in healthcare staffing-the Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission. This Gold Seal is a nationally recognized symbol of quality and reflects the agency's ongoing commitment to excellence in patient care and clinician support.

In this year's audit, Travel Nurses, Inc. received no findings. This is a rare and notable achievement that highlights the agency's exceptional preparation, precise documentation and operational excellence. Certification with distinction and no findings underscores the organization's role as an industry leader. The agency is not just meeting national standards but setting them.

For the agency's clinicians, the Gold Seal represents trust, safety and quality standards. Clinicians can feel secure knowing they're backed by an agency that operates with transparency, integrity and an unwavering focus on clinician well-being and quality patient outcomes. The agency is well-organized, professional and highly respected by its peers.

"We commend Travel Nurses, Inc. for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served," said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission.

"Receiving this accreditation with no findings is a massive accomplishment," said Cristina Duncan, BSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operations Officer at Travel Nurses, Inc. "The Joint Commission conducts incredibly thorough reviews. But because we hold ourselves to the highest standards every day, we're always ready. This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and our commitment to excellence in everything we do."

