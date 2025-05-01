ICP Securities Inc., Delivers Measurable Market Impact for Small and Mid-Cap Companies in Q1 2025

ICP Securities Inc., ("ICP") today announced strong market impact results for its clients in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the success of its integrated capital markets approach. ICP specializes in helping small and mid-cap public companies unlock their full potential through a combination of market making, shareholder intelligence, and capital markets advisory services.

Proven Results That Drive Performance

In Q1 2025, ICP clients above $50MM in Market Cap achieved:

+18.69% Average Price Change Across Client Base

Why it matters:

Tangible Value Creation: A nearly 19% average price change in one quarter highlights the effectiveness of ICP's strategies in building shareholder value.

Market Confidence: Positive sentiment and trust from the investment community are direct results of ICP's proactive capital markets engagement.

Compelling Value Proposition: ICP's track record illustrates the meaningful link between strategic capital markets support and enhanced stock performance.

+31.86% Increase in Average Daily Volume (ADV)

Why it matters:

Enhanced Liquidity: Higher trading volumes improve execution efficiency, reduce stock price volatility, and foster greater investor confidence.

Improved Visibility: Strategic outreach and positioning efforts by ICP have increased investor interest and market awareness.

Stronger Institutional Appeal: Enhanced liquidity has positioned client stocks to meet critical thresholds for institutional investor participation.

"At ICP Securities Inc., we don't just promise capital markets expertise - we deliver measurable performance," said David Campbell, Co-Founder of ICP Securities Inc. "Our integrated approach continues to deliver real-world results that enhance liquidity, attract investor interest, and create shareholder value."

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc., is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member specializing in automated market making, liquidity provision, and capital markets execution services. Founded in 2023, ICP utilizes its proprietary technology platform, ICP Premium, to enhance liquidity, quote health, and execution quality for a broad range of public issuers and institutional investors.

The founders, David Campbell and Ian Clark, recognized the need for a comprehensive market-making solution that goes beyond passive quoting to deliver meaningful, active liquidity tailored for small and mid-cap public companies.

ICP Securities Inc., is committed to transparency, client-centric service, and innovative strategies that align stock price behavior with the underlying business success of its clients in today's modern and automated Canadian capital markets.

*Past performance is not indicative of future results.

