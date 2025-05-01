MedVenture Health Rebrands to Wasatch Health

New Name Underscores Strategic Alignment and Expanded Support for Transformative Healthcare Companies

MedVenture Health is pleased to announce its rebrand to Wasatch Health, a name that reflects the Firm's strengthened alignment with The Wasatch Group and its broad ecosystem of strategic resources. This evolution emphasizes our continued commitment to partnering with category-defining healthcare companies working to transform clinical outcomes and raise the standard of care.

"Our new name, Wasatch Health, not only signals our connection to The Wasatch Group, but also underscores the strength and scale of what we offer our partners," said Travis Sessions, Founding Partner of Wasatch Health. "With this deepening integration, we're uniquely positioned to support and scale companies making a meaningful impact across the healthcare ecosystem."

The rebrand marks a natural next step in the Firm's growth - sharpening our focus on innovation through disciplined investment and active partnership.

About Wasatch Health

Wasatch Health is a healthcare-focused investment firm with a strategic emphasis on medtech, life sciences, and specialized supply chain services. Backed by the resources of The Wasatch Group, the Firm partners with mission-driven companies to accelerate growth and deliver lasting impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

