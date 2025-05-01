Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MedVenture Health Rebrands to Wasatch Health

Finanznachrichten News

New Name Underscores Strategic Alignment and Expanded Support for Transformative Healthcare Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / MedVenture Health is pleased to announce its rebrand to Wasatch Health, a name that reflects the Firm's strengthened alignment with The Wasatch Group and its broad ecosystem of strategic resources. This evolution emphasizes our continued commitment to partnering with category-defining healthcare companies working to transform clinical outcomes and raise the standard of care.

"Our new name, Wasatch Health, not only signals our connection to The Wasatch Group, but also underscores the strength and scale of what we offer our partners," said Travis Sessions, Founding Partner of Wasatch Health. "With this deepening integration, we're uniquely positioned to support and scale companies making a meaningful impact across the healthcare ecosystem."

The rebrand marks a natural next step in the Firm's growth - sharpening our focus on innovation through disciplined investment and active partnership.

About Wasatch Health

Wasatch Health is a healthcare-focused investment firm with a strategic emphasis on medtech, life sciences, and specialized supply chain services. Backed by the resources of The Wasatch Group, the Firm partners with mission-driven companies to accelerate growth and deliver lasting impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

Contact Information

Kainoa Clark
Chief Marketing Officer
kainoa.clark@netwasatch.com

.

SOURCE: Wasatch Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medventure-health-rebrands-to-wasatch-health-1022098

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.