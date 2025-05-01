Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach: Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Beach Unveils Transformative Renovation; Rebrands as Courtyard by Marriott Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach

Get ready for a stunning new destination along the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach! Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Beach is nearing the completion of a transformative renovation, emerging as the modern Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach. Located just steps away from the iconic sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach, this completely redesigned hotel promises an unparalleled coastal experience, offering breathtaking ocean views, sophisticated amenities, and a refreshed, upscale vibe.

Courtyard by Marriott Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach

Newly renovated guest room with ocean views at the Courtyard by Marriott Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests to the newly transformed Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach," said Steve Zunt Director of Sales and Marketing. "This transformational project is all about delivering a sophisticated, upscale experience that remains true to the vibrant, laid-back spirit of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Whether guests visit for business or leisure, the upgraded amenities, now featuring the Seabreeze Poolside Bar, and exceptional dining at The Mast, our newly branded restaurant, will make every stay at Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach unforgettable."

Set for full completion later this month, the extensive renovation encompasses every corner of the property, turning beloved charm into contemporary luxury. Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach will present guests with a fresh, chic identity that perfectly complements the vibrant seaside atmosphere of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

"We're pleased to welcome this renovation as part of the exciting momentum happening along our beachfront," said City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. "Every investment in Fort Lauderdale contributes to the continued growth and improvement of our beach, strengthening our city's position as a world-class destination and driver of economic opportunity."

Highlights of the Transformation Include:

Stunning Poolside Bar & Breathtaking New Sundeck: Dive into beautiful oceanside views, and the ultimate in relaxation at the newly branded and renovated Seabreeze Poolside Bar, featuring a stunning pool deck, cozy firepits, personalized cabanas with cabana service, and refreshing cocktails, all set against panoramic views of Fort Lauderdale Beach. This gorgeous space is available for corporate and social events, meetings, weddings, and other memorable moments.

Modern Coastal Guestrooms: Every guestroom has been redesigned with sleek aesthetics and comfort in mind. Floor-to-ceiling windows reveal spectacular views of either Fort Lauderdale Beach or the Intracoastal Waterway, paired with cutting-edge amenities designed to enhance the stay of leisure and business travelers alike.

Stylish Redesigned Public Spaces: The lobby now boasts a redesigned, stylish, modern décor, and inviting spaces ideal for socializing or relaxing with a sophisticated and welcoming atmosphere that embodies the essence of beachside comfort.

Introducing "The Mast" Restaurant: Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach proudly unveils "The Mast," an exciting new dining destination that perfectly blends sophistication with a relaxed coastal vibe. Guests and locals alike can look forward to fresh, locally inspired cuisine served in a beautifully designed, welcoming environment.

Officially debuting its new identity on May 1, 2025, Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach is positioned to become one of Fort Lauderdale Beach's premier upscale oceanfront destinations. For more information or reservations, log in to your Marriott Bonvoy account, visit www.marriott.com/fllco, or call (954) 524-8733.

About Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach

Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach offers an elevated coastal escape in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, featuring beautifully renovated guestrooms, a sophisticated new pool bar and sundeck, and The Mast restaurant. Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach combines modern luxury with unparalleled ocean views, delivering an unforgettable experience for both leisure and business travelers.

SOURCE: Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach

