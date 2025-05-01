Smith-Midland Producing $2M in SlenderWall for Newport News Shipyard Project

Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, will begin manufacturing SlenderWall precast concrete panels for the Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) building for Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) in Newport News, VA.

"We look forward to providing our SlenderWall panels to the Shipyard project in Newport News, Virginia. Our all-in-one precast system not only reduces installation time and costs but also enhances the building's sustainability and longevity. Our collaboration on this project highlights our dedication to providing cutting-edge, efficient solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern construction," said Matthew Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Smith-Midland.

SlenderWall is an advanced, all-in-one architectural precast concrete cladding system designed to deliver superior performance with significant cost savings. Engineered for efficiency, it integrates architectural precast concrete, interior framing, insulation, and a vapor barrier into a single, lightweight panel, eliminating the need for multiple trades and reducing on-site labor. Its innovative design not only accelerates construction timelines but also enhances sustainability by minimizing material waste and improving energy efficiency. With a durable, maintenance-friendly build that meets modern green building standards, SlenderWall is the smart choice for developers seeking a high-performance, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible façade solution.

"The building will provide dedicated space near the ship that will include office spaces for sailors and shipbuilders, as well as a fitness center, counseling offices, and other areas sailors can utilize while executing RCOH," said a spokesperson for NAVSEA.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in; Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the new Administration and DOGE, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

