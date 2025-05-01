Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Stephanie Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), and her team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the launch of their eight new ETFs:

Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF (TSX: RNCL)

Global X Enhanced Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF (TSX: GLCL)

Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index ETF (TSX: REIT)

Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF (TSX: RNCC)

Global X Equal Weight U.S. Banks Index ETF (TSX: UBNK)

Global X Equal Weight U.S. Groceries & Staples Index ETF (TSX: UMRT)

Global X Defence Tech Index ETF (TSX: SHLD)

Global X Equal Weight Global Healthcare Index ETF (TSX: MEDX)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_4a54X0ynI

Global X is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has approximately $35 billion of assets under management and 142 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $900 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

