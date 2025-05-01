The state-owned Nama Power and Water Procurement Company is looking for consultants to support the development of a 500 MW solar plant. Interested bidders can purchase tender documents until May 11, ahead of a deadline for applications on June 15. Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) is searching for a consultant to support the Ibri III solar independent power project. According to available tender details, the chosen consultant will be responsible for providing project management and supervisory consultancy services during the construction, commissioning and testing of the project. ...

