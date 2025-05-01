AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds Germany, Portugal and Spain broke their records for solar production on a day in April last week, while Italy recorded its second highest daily figure ever. Meanwhile, weekly average electricity prices increased across most major European markets. Several major European markets broke their records for solar production on a day in April last week, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The consultancy says the Portuguese market recorded 22 GWh on April 22, before the Spanish market reached 197 GWh a day later. On April 28, the ...

