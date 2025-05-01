DuJour Media: Path of Liberty: That Which Unites Us to Debut in New York City on May 15, 2025

Complimentary Tickets Now Available for New Public Art Installation Presented by The Soloviev Foundation

Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US, a large-scale public art installation from The Soloviev Foundation, opens to the public on May 15, 2025 at Freedom Plaza on Manhattan's East Side. This immersive outdoor experience explores 250 years of American ideals through striking visuals and compelling personal stories.

Amos Paul Kennedy Jr., printer and book artist, photographed outside his press in Detroit, Michigan.

Spanning six acres between 38th and 41st Streets on First Avenue, the exhibit invites audiences to reflect on liberty, equality, and unity through the lives of everyday Americans. The experience was designed by creative studio C&G Partners and directed by filmmaker Daniella Vale.

"This project brings together history, art, and humanity in a powerful way," said Stefan Soloviev, Principal of The Soloviev Foundation. "It's about connection-to our values and to each other."

Guests can explore the installation Thursday through Saturday evenings from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, free of charge. Reservations are available at pathoflibertynyc.com, with walk-ups welcome. The installation remains illuminated Sunday to Wednesday for perimeter viewing.

Izzi Gomez, five-time stand-up paddleboarding world champion, in San Clemente, CA.

The installation features 41 screens showcasing large-format portraits, audio stories, and a short film produced in collaboration with the Museum of the American Revolution and Donna Lawrence Productions. It highlights a cross-section of American life-from farmers and firefighters to educators, veterans, and activists.

"Path of Liberty is more than a visual experience. It's a call to reflect on the values that define us," said Michael Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group.

Ian Teller, founder of "When Natives Vote," photographed in the Navajo Nation.

Path of Liberty continues the Soloviev Foundation's commitment to fostering community, empathy, and civic dialogue through the arts.

ABOUT PATH OF LIBERTY: THAT WHICH UNITES US

This six-acre outdoor installation at Manhattan's Freedom Plaza combines large-scale portraits, immersive landscapes, and interactive media to explore the founding principles of the United States. Made possible by The Soloviev Foundation, it offers a deeper understanding of the country's past, present, and future. Visit pathoflibertynyc.com or follow @pathoflibertynyc on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

ABOUT THE SOLOVIEV FOUNDATION

The Soloviev Foundation is the charitable giving arm of the Soloviev Group, supporting humanitarian, environmental, and educational causes. For more information, visit solovievfoundation.org.

