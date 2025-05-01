LaMagna McKenna PLLC Continues Expansion, Acquires Established Firm

LaMagna McKenna PLLC Embarks on New Chapter as Partners Daniel J. McKenna and Michael LaMagna Assume Control of Established Law Practice

LaMagna McKenna PLLC, a distinguished law firm specializing in comprehensive legal services, proudly announces a significant milestone in its evolution. Partners Daniel J. McKenna, JD, and Michael LaMagna, LNHA, MPA, JD, are embracing a fresh chapter as they take over the practice of renowned retiring attorney, Michael G. Hanrahan of Hanrahan & Hanrahan, Esqs., reinforcing their dedication to delivering exceptional legal representation and service to their clients.

The collaboration between Daniel J. McKenna and Michael LaMagna is grounded in a shared commitment to providing accessible, high-quality legal services to those in need. With a decade-long friendship and a history of successful collaboration, establishing LaMagna McKenna PLLC was a natural progression. Their combined expertise and unwavering focus on client service distinguish them in the legal field.

Daniel J. McKenna brings over 25 years of legal experience to the firm, specializing in personal injury, general litigation, real estate, and small business representation. Notable achievements include securing a $4 million settlement after a liability verdict in 2022, demonstrating his steadfast dedication to his client's causes.

Michael LaMagna's extensive background in advanced asset protection planning, trusts and estates, elder law, and healthcare regulatory matters enriches the firm's capabilities. A revered educator and speaker, LaMagna's dedication to community service extends beyond the courtroom.

At LaMagna McKenna PLLC, the partners prioritize client service and satisfaction. Their commitment to treating each client with compassion, integrity, and trust underpins the firm's operations. Core values include respect, continuous staff education, empathy, and understanding clients' perspectives.

The firm's commitment to excellence and innovation is evident in initiatives such as weekly case reviews and an interdisciplinary approach involving financial advisors, geriatric care managers, and accountants. These initiatives ensure clients receive tailored, comprehensive legal solutions aligned with their needs.

The partners' dedication to the practice of law and serving their clients is exemplified by their willingness to go above and beyond, as demonstrated in a recent case where Daniel J. McKenna's steadfast advocacy led to a favorable outcome against the odds.

As LaMagna McKenna PLLC embarks on this exciting transition, the firm remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-tier legal representation and be a trusted resource for clients and referral partners. Located in Pelham, NY, White Plains, NY, and Stamford, CT, the firm eagerly anticipates expanding its reach and contributing to the legal community.

For more information about LaMagna McKenna PLLC and its services, please visit www.lamcklaw.com or contact mlamagna@lamcklaw.com.

About LaMagna McKenna PLLC: LaMagna McKenna PLLC is a full-service law firm committed to delivering exceptional legal representation and service across various practice areas. The firm, founded by Daniel J. McKenna, JD, and Michael LaMagna, LNHA, MPA, JD, combines decades of experience with a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction and community service.

Contact:

Daniel J. McKenna, JD

Michael LaMagna, LNHA, MPA, JD

LaMagna McKenna PLLC

914-848-5000

mlamagna@lamcklaw.com

www.lamcklaw.com

SOURCE: LaMagna McKenna PLLC

