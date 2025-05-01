Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2025 17:38 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bryant Park Capital Releases White Paper on Consumer Litigation Finance as Institutional Investment Grows

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC"), a leading investment bank with a deep track record in litigation finance, has released a comprehensive white paper examining the evolution of consumer pre-settlement litigation funding into a maturing asset class.

With more than $2.4 billion in completed transactions across over 35 deals in the sector, BPC leverages its extensive knowledge to provide investors, funders, and industry stakeholders with a detailed outline of market structure, asset performance, and industry regulation in its Litigation Finance Industry Primer.

The white paper outlines what consumer litigation finance is and how it has grown into a compelling investment opportunity amid increasing interest from institutional investors.

Highlights from the White Paper:

  • Industry Overview: Breaks down the asset class, key stakeholders and industry trends

  • Market Metrics: Tracks the growth of the industry

  • Investment Returns: Details asset-level IRRs, weighted average life, and MOIC ranges

  • Institutional Capital: Profiles recent activity from major investors including Blackstone, Parthenon, Further Global, Edmond De Rothschild, and UBS

  • Securitization Trends: Outlines the $2.7 billion in securitized pre-settlement assets issued since 2018

  • Industry Regulation and Best Practices: Provides a summary of the industry's regulatory landscape, state-level regulations, and more

Download the full report here.

Contact Information

Joel Magerman
CEO & Managing Partner
jmagerman@bryantparkcapital.com
212-798-8212

.

SOURCE: Bryant Park Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bryant-park-capital-releases-white-paper-on-consumer-litigation-fina-1022292

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.