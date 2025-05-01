Bryant Park Capital Releases White Paper on Consumer Litigation Finance as Institutional Investment Grows

Bryant Park Capital ("BPC"), a leading investment bank with a deep track record in litigation finance, has released a comprehensive white paper examining the evolution of consumer pre-settlement litigation funding into a maturing asset class.

With more than $2.4 billion in completed transactions across over 35 deals in the sector, BPC leverages its extensive knowledge to provide investors, funders, and industry stakeholders with a detailed outline of market structure, asset performance, and industry regulation in its Litigation Finance Industry Primer.

The white paper outlines what consumer litigation finance is and how it has grown into a compelling investment opportunity amid increasing interest from institutional investors.

Highlights from the White Paper:

Industry Overview: Breaks down the asset class, key stakeholders and industry trends

Market Metrics: Tracks the growth of the industry

Investment Returns: Details asset-level IRRs, weighted average life, and MOIC ranges

Institutional Capital: Profiles recent activity from major investors including Blackstone, Parthenon, Further Global, Edmond De Rothschild, and UBS

Securitization Trends: Outlines the $2.7 billion in securitized pre-settlement assets issued since 2018

Industry Regulation and Best Practices: Provides a summary of the industry's regulatory landscape, state-level regulations, and more

Download the full report here.

