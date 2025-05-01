Pathways Financial Credit Union Expands to Greater Cleveland With Taleris Credit Union Merger

Credit union merger will reopen branch in Seven Hills

Pathways Financial Credit Union announced its expansion into Northeast Ohio through a strategic merger with Taleris Credit Union, effective May 1, 2025. This marks Pathways' first presence in the Greater Cleveland market, a major steppingstone in extending its Central Ohio legacy of member-focused service to new communities across the state.

The Seven Hills branch at 7435 Broadview Road will continue operating as a Pathways location, with lobby and drive-thru hours on Monday through Friday, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm, and Saturday, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm. The 24-hour ATM will continue in operation as normal.

"This partnership goes beyond regional growth for Pathways members," said Michael Shafer, CEO of Pathways. "This will allow our credit union to continue our tradition of trusted, community-centered service and expand access to high-quality financial solutions for more Ohio residents."

Founded in Columbus, Pathways Financial Credit Union has steadily grown across Central Ohio, offering innovative digital tools, personalized financial guidance, and a commitment to putting members first. Now serving more than 54,000 members statewide, Pathways brings its full suite of modern banking services to the Greater Cleveland area.

Through the merger, the former Taleris Credit Union members will now have access to Pathways' enhanced digital banking features, a broader ATM and branch network and the full range of financial products, including home and auto loans, high-yield savings accounts, business services, and more.

"We look forward to bringing the Pathways experience to members who had been banking with Taleris and helping even more members achieve their financial goals," said Greg Kidwell, president of Pathways.

As a member-owned, not-for-profit institution, Pathways focuses on financial education and guidance while maintaining lower fees and competitive rates.

To learn more about the merger and what it means for members, visit: https://pathwayscu.com/taleris.

About Pathways:

Pathways Financial Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution with assets of over $750 million, serving over 54,000 consumer and business members with 12 branch locations and 133 employees throughout Central, Western, Northeast and Southern Ohio. Pathways is the official credit union of the Columbus Crew.

Contact Information

Brent Fisher

AVP, Marketing

bfisher@pathwayscu.com

614-416-7588 x1463





SOURCE: Pathways Financial Credit Union

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pathways-financial-credit-union-expands-to-greater-cleveland-with-ta-1022311