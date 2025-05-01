ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Announces First Maryland Acquisition With Becker Benefit Group, Expanding Benefits Practice

Acquisition is ALKEME's first in Maryland, strengthening its East Coast expansion strategy

ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, has announced its acquisition of Becker Benefit Group, a leading employee benefits agency based in Maryland. This marks ALKEME's first acquisition in the state, further strengthening its rapidly growing benefits practice and expanding its presence along the East Coast. The addition of Becker Benefit Group aligns with ALKEME's strategic vision to deliver tailored, innovative benefits solutions to businesses and individuals nationwide

"We are excited to welcome Becker Benefit Group to the ALKEME family. This acquisition is a significant milestone as our first in Maryland and a testament to our commitment to expanding our benefits practice in key markets: said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "Becker Benefit Group's reputation for deep expertise in employee benefits, innovative healthcare cost containment solution and risk management, pioneering the captive and self-funded space, and exceptional service perfectly complements ALKEME's mission to deliver best-in-class solutions for our clients. Together, we will continue to raise the bar for benefits consulting in the region and beyond."

"Joining forces with ALKEME opens new opportunities for our clients and team. We share a dedication to personalized service and innovative benefits strategies, and ALKEME's resources and support will allow us to elevate the value we deliver" said Gary Becker, President of Becker Benefit Group. "We are thrilled to be part of a dynamic organization that is shaping the future of employee benefits, and we look forward to contributing to ALKEME's continued growth and success."

The partnership with Becker Benefit Group underscores ALKEME's ongoing investment in expanding its national footprint and enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of employers and employees.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 45 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 22 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

