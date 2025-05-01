PharmaNest Launches FibroMAP, the First Single-Fiber Phenotypic Tool for the Study of Fibrosis Across Biological Models and Indications

FibroMAP combines the power of high-resolution, single-fiber, and spatially resolved datasets generated by PharmaNest's digital pathology and image analysis platform (FibroNest) with advanced clustering techniques such as Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) to interpret complex, high-dimensional data. FibroMAP is poised to revolutionize the study of fibrosis histology in the same way that single-cell analysis transformed biology.

PharmaNest Inc. announced today the launch of FibroMAP, a breakthrough computational platform for automated histological phenotyping of fibrosis across biological models and indications, marking a major advance in digital pathology and image analysis for drug discovery and development.

FibroMAPs of patients with MASH

FibroMAP visualizes the continuous remodeling of histological fibrosis phenotypes in liver biopsies from patients with MASH (from digital pathology images of liver biopsies of patients enrolled in the FASCINATE-2 Study).

FibroMAP leverages high-resolution, single-fiber, and spatially resolved datasets generated by PharmaNest's FibroNest platform. These datasets, highly dimensional by nature, provide a wealth of biological information that often exceeds the depth of usual analysis by physicians and scientists.

Using advanced dimensionality reduction techniques-such as Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP)-FibroMAP compresses this complex data into two or three dimensions, enabling the discovery of novel phenotypes, feature clusters, and dynamic changes in tissue architecture.

Importantly, FibroMAP can be generated from standard collagen-stained pathology slides (including Picro Sirius Red, Trichrome, or fibrosis-targeted antibody stains) acquired using conventional slide scanners.

"The use of single-fiber FibroMAP is poised to revolutionize the study of histology for fibrosis, much like single-cell analysis has transformed our understanding of biology," said Dr. Mathieu M. Petitjean, CEO of PharmaNest.

Dr. Eduardo Martins, Chief Medical Officer of Sagimet Biosciences Inc., added: "In our recent FASCINATE-2 Phase 2b clinical study in patients with MASH, FibroMAP enabled us to identify and visualize the histological phenotypes of patients who derived the greatest benefit from denifanstat."

Ongoing studies will integrate FibroMAP into large retrospective datasets of patients with MASH to identify novel histological phenotypes associated with disease progression and risk in patients with MASH. Similarly FibroMAP is now being applied in clinical areas where fibrosis quantification remains a major challenge, including cardiac fibrosis, fibrostenosing Crohn's disease, scleroderma, and various age-related conditions. By 2030, FibroMAPs are expected to be used in more than half of the drug discovery and development programs focused on anti-fibrotic compounds.

A 30-minute presentation of FibroMAP will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S.). Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/fibroMAPS.

FibroMAP and FibroNest are delivered worldwide via the cloud.

