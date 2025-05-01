Black Book Research: Netsmart Secures #1 Ranking in Geriatrics and Gerontology EHR & Practice Management in 2025 Black Book Survey

Netsmart GEHRIMED has been named the #1 provider of Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) solutions for geriatric and gerontology physician practices in the 2025 Black Book Research Survey. In an independent assessment of healthcare IT vendors, 749 gerontology-focused physician practices rated Netsmart highest among a competitive field of 58 EHR and PM solutions specializing in this sector.

GEHRIMED is an ONC-certified electronic health record (EHR) and practice management software designed by long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) providers for LTPAC providers, streamlining documentation and quality measure support for the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and Accountable Care Organization (ACO) measures. Its efficient workflows and user-friendly interface simplify operations for practitioners, facilitating value-based care initiatives.

The Black Book Research survey, conducted from August 2024 to January 2025, captures critical insights from physician groups, ambulatory care centers, and medical practices dedicated to aging populations.

The top rankings received by Netsmart underscores its continued commitment to delivering highly integrated, intelligent solutions tailored to the evolving demands of geriatric care.

"Driving impact in coordinated value-based care through cutting-edge technology is fundamental to our mission, and our approach focuses on optimizing care with solutions tailored for LTPAC primary care and behavioral health practices," said Steve Dix, SVP & Managing Director of Specialty Practices, Netsmart. "We are thrilled to be recognized again by Black Book, highlighting the significant progress we have made with our GEHRIMED platform and our dedication to working alongside our clients. This collaboration is transforming practice management, enhancing practitioner and clinician workflows while supporting patient-centered care. Together, we are setting new standards in the long-term and post-acute care setting, so patients receive the high-quality, coordinated care they deserve."

Geriatric Care Providers Face Increasing Regulatory & Operational Challenges

As the aging population continues to grow, the demand for specialized gerontology technology has intensified. Recent federal policy shifts, including updates to Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services reimbursement models for chronic care management and new data-sharing mandates under the 21st Century Cures Act, are driving the need for advanced, interoperable health IT solutions. With over 82%[1] of geriatricians indicating that regulatory complexity is a leading barrier to care coordination, healthcare providers require EHR platforms that target compliance, while enhancing clinical efficiency.

The Netsmart GEHRIMED EHR & PM Solutions: Meeting the Future of Geriatric

The Netsmart technology is designed to support LTPAC providers with an intuitive and data-driven approach to patient management. Key capabilities highlighted in the Black Book survey results include:

Regulatory Compliance & Security - Tools to streamline adherence to CMS, HIPAA, and evolving value-based care requirements.

Interoperability & Care Coordination - Near seamless data exchange with HIEs, long-term care facilities, and payers to enhance continuity of care. Population health management capabilities enhance care coordination through advanced analytics, enabling organizations to succeed in value-based care by supporting outcomes and optimizing performance.

Advanced Automation and AI - AI-powered clinical documentation technology that integrates with GEHRIMED workflows at the point of care, allowing clinical staff to focus more on patient care. Additionally, AlphaCollector, a collections management automation solution that utilizes robotic process automation (RPA) to reduce time spent on accounts receivable[2].

Revenue Cycle Management Optimization - Integrated billing and financial management features, including charge capture, claims submission, remittance processing and accounts receivable management, enable tracking of claims status throughout the revenue cycle. The system also incorporates electronic remittance advice (ERA) processing, denial management, and reporting capabilities to further optimize revenue cycle performance. Top of Form

Integrated Collaboration & Engagement - The facility portal equips staff with around the clock access to digitized encounters from GEHRIMED providers, streamlining patient information sharing and data accessibility. myHealthPointe enhances patient-driven care by providing a secure platform for individuals to access health information, schedule appointments and manage prescriptions, while giving clinicians valuable insights into consumer-reported data for more informed clinical decisions.

Scalability & Usability - Configurable platforms that adapt to the unique workflows of geriatric and behavioral health-focused provider groups.

With a growing emphasis on remote patient monitoring and advanced analytics, the Netsmart digital health ecosystem equips geriatric primary care practices with the tools to target patient outcomes while maintaining financial sustainability.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is a globally recognized independent healthcare IT research firm known for its unbiased and comprehensive vendor evaluations. Since 2010, Black Book has provided in-depth market intelligence and customer-driven rankings across various healthcare sectors, helping organizations make informed technology investment decisions.

For more details on the 2025 survey results and methodology, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

