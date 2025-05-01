Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - AML Incubator, a leading compliance and regulatory advisory firm, has officially launched AMLI Labs - Startup Support, a new equity-for-services initiative designed to help startups and growth-stage companies build internal compliance departments without the burden of upfront capital. In a move that redefines its namesake mission, AML Incubator now offers hands-on, AML compliance, and operational readiness in exchange for equity - with flexible, case-by-case terms.

"Startups today face increasingly complex regulatory expectations at earlier stages than ever before," said Haik Kazarian, Head of Business Development at AML Incubator. "With AMLI Labs, we're extending real infrastructure to the founders who need it most - in the form of operational and AML compliance support that doesn't require writing a cheque."

The Startup Support program provides end-to-end support for startup teams navigating regulatory risk, investor due diligence, and licensing obligations across multiple jurisdictions. It is specifically designed for:

Fintech startups managing payments, wallets or any other financial activity

managing payments, wallets or any other financial activity Crypto and blockchain companies operating in high-risk environments

operating in high-risk environments Regtech ventures aiming to deliver compliance-first solutions in emerging markets

aiming to deliver compliance-first solutions in emerging markets Any startup - regardless of vertical - that is either required by regulators to implement AML/ATF controls or that seeks to proactively strengthen valuation, reduce long-term risk, and build internal infrastructure to deter money laundering and terrorist financing

Under AMLI Labs, selected companies gain access to incorporation assistance, AML frameworks, internal controls, risk assessments, vendor onboarding, and regulatory strategy tailored to jurisdictions and regulators including (Canada) FINTRAC, (E.U.) MiCA, (UAE) ADGM, VARA, (USA) FINCEN, (Australia) AUSTRAC, and (Malta) MFSA. While every engagement is negotiated individually, the minimum commitment is typically one year and includes potential exit strategies that recoup AMLI's service value plus a risk premium.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment as startups face rising pressure from global AML regulators and shifting compliance mandates such as Canada's RPAA reforms, the implementation of MiCA across Europe, the evolving BCSC and OSC registration landscape, and broader FATF scrutiny of digital asset businesses. AML Incubator believes its model is particularly timely for founders who are product- and growth-focused but lack the internal compliance capacity demanded by modern markets.

AMLI Labs does not disclose client names. Participation is by application only and subject to AMLI's internal selection process.

